Trivium: "This album is a sum of everything we've learned over the years"

Trivium’s new album ‘In the Court of the Dragon’ is a grand affair that sees them delve into myths and legends.

Published: 10:32 am, October 18, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

Myths are great. You don't have to into Dungeons and Dragons to appreciate a good tale. Hell, take a look on social media, and people are constantly making up their own under the guise of 'fake news'. Even Trivium are no strangers to digging into the world's myths, notably on 2008's 'Shogun', but this time around, they're the ones with legendary pen in hand.

'In The Court Of The Dragon' is not only Trivium's foray into the dizzy heights of double-digit album releases, but also them slapping down some solid proof of their stoic charge to the top of metal's ranks. It's also easy to forget that it's not actually been that long since releasing 'What The Dead Men Say' just last year.

Unable to tour it, they instead ended up hunkering down in their shiny new hangar in Florida, focusing on creating their tenth outing.

Bassist Paolo Gregoletto has been integral to getting the band to this point. Since joining back in 2004, at the height of the initial Trivium mania, none are more positioned than he to note that "this album is a sum of everything we've learned over the years."

Indeed, Trivium appear to keep hitting stride after stride, and 'In The Court Of The Dragon' is no exception. Loosely tying things together with their own mythology and massively luxurious classic painting to boot, the metaphorical dragon of Trivium has smoke unfurling from its nostrils, ready to breathe the big roar.

"I feel like we're in a spot now where everyone is in a good place, where I think we know we're not trying to reinvent Trivium," Paolo says. "We're not trying to be something else, but we have a lot of possibilities when it comes to what we can do." This is where leaning into a bit more than just writing some songs comes into play. The epic portrait of the album's artwork, which has been displayed at various venues in promotion, ties the songs about feasts of fire and phalanxes together.

"The painting is the representation, but there's enough mystery to it to where you can really kind of fill it in, to be whatever you think it's going to be about. But it's kind of our own, like I said, so that was the easiest way I could describe it to someone, and I feel like sometimes having like a real short explanation of what we're trying to do."

Sure, what they're trying to do here is offer a new level of Trivium. Knowing they're a fair way into their careers now, where most have failed to launch, Trivium are on the constant up and up. This also means they've focused on just what it is about their band that draws people in.

"We have to spend the time figuring out what that is, and there are just certain things that our band does well and people associate with it," Paolo reckons. "Matt screaming is such an integral part of our sound that at this point, we've done the experimenting with how much singing or screaming works in our music, we know now there's not going to be another all-singing album from Trivium.

"So, instead of trying to hypothetically become some other band, it's about making the best of what Trivium does and I think we've really started to hit that well because people sense the energy is really there. Similar to our early records, what people liked about them is there's just this energy in there. Obviously, we're not the same band as we were, and of course, Alex [Bent, drummer who joined in 2017] being in the band, it's always going to feel new having a new member, but we also have a new way to have that energy and still progress a little bit beyond that."

