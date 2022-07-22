Track by Track: Yours Truly - is this what i look like? EP

Feature

Find out more about new EP, ‘is this what i look like?’.

Published: 11:35 am, July 22, 2022

Billed as kicking off a whole new chapter for the Aussie group, Yours Truly’s new EP ‘is this what i look like?’ marks their first new material since 2020 debut album ‘Self Care’. Mikaila Delgado talks us through the release, front to back.



Walk Over My Grave

'Walk Over My Grave' was one of the earlier songs written for the EP. It's the angriest song we've ever written; at the time, we were pretty mad at the world, and I was hurt personally. This song is about losing someone close to you and having things remind you of them constantly and wondering if it was the same for them. Someone had told me that every time I shivered, someone was walking over my grave. I was driving my car one day and shivered; I instantly started thinking of them and pulled over to write down the lyric.



Bruises (feat. DR€W ¥ORK)

'Bruises' was the very first song we wrote together after Self Care. The song is about self-sabotage and how everyone says things will get better in time, but I seemed to just mess things up more and more. What of Self Care was about impostor syndrome, whereas a lot of these songs are about self-reflection and a battle with your own self-worth rather than everyone else's worth of yourself. I remember writing the line, "bruises like wine heal better with time". I felt quite emotional because I felt so bruised in my personal life and career. I remember sitting in my lounge room during Covid and drinking a glass of wine and thinking to myself, is this just how it is now. The song was me trying to find any form of excitement or euphoria in life whilst destroying absolutely anything I loved.



Careless Kind

I wrote 'Careless Kind' after having a conversation with a friend about my anxiety. I was so jealous that they could see things so black-and-white, and they had this mentality of 'everything will be okay'. I've always been a really anxious person; I'm a huge overthinker. This song is a letter to myself, asking, how can I be a little bit more careless? Should I appreciate my anxieties? Because right now, I felt they were my biggest enemy.



is this what i look like?

'is this what i look like?' is actually a voice recording of me speaking into Lachie and our producer Stevie in the studio. I remember at the time we were writing 'Hallucinate', and I had been telling them how horrible my anxiety was. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep - I was literally wasting away. I was talking about how I put everyone and everything above myself because I viewed myself so low. You can feel the chaos build in the track as it goes into 'Hallucinate'.



Hallucinate (feat. Josh Franceschi)

'Hallucinate' follows on from the previous track. Explores how an anxiety attack can take over your whole body and almost make you feel like you're under the influence of something. I've always struggled with not letting it take over me. When we were writing this song, and I heard the recurring synth/drone. I felt anxious; it took me to being in a social situation I had to get out of. I remember writing the words down on paper and feeling my eyes start to close out of exhaustion. Writing this song was such therapy for me. Especially the heavier/darker ending. When that part hits and I sang the last chorus, I felt something lift from me.



If You're Drowning (I'll Learn How To Hold My Breath)

'If You're Drowning (I'll Learn How To Hold My Breath)' is about falling in love with someone during a really difficult time and wanting to take on their world with them. No matter how heavy it is. All of a sudden, you have this strength and resilience that you don't even have for yourself because they are so important to you. Falling in love during a global pandemic was definitely expert level for my emotions, but it's a reminder that when your heart hurts and you feel like you won't survive, you probably will.



Lights On

'Lights On' is about self-reflection and how horrible it can be. Being stuck in our houses for two years really forced us to get to know ourselves, and to be honest, I don't think it was glamorous for many. I realised how much I associated my self-worth and my own identity to being in this band, and with it being taken away and not knowing if it would ever come back, it sent me into a slump and lots of thinking of, 'who am I? Who am I to others? How do people perceive me? Am I anything without this pink hair and band I've been in since I was a teenager?' It's about trying to find answers to questions you didn't know you had until you were isolated from everything you know and see what you really look like with the lights on.

