Feature

Track by Track: The Blue Stones - Hidden Gems

The band talk us through their second album, from front to back.

Published: 10:42 am, March 15, 2021 Photos: Sameer Jafar.

Canadian alt-rock duo The Blue Stones are back with their second album, 'Hidden Gems'. It's a record that sees them explore personal topics like insecurities, relationships and addiction, via songs influenced by both their time on the road, and wanting to make a step up. And cowbell, obviously.



LIGHTS ON

Felt that it was fitting to open the album up with this one. So many people want to be everything but themselves nowadays. It's like they're afraid of a harsh light exposing all of their short-comings or insecurities and cherry-pick which aspects of their life they display to everyone else. It's normal, but it's not the whole truth. 'Lights On' is about not being afraid of the spotlight - imperfections, demons and all. It's about the liberating feeling of having nothing to hide anymore.



SHAKIN' OFF THE RUST

Admittedly, there were times where we got caught up in the "sophomore slump" anxiety. We weren't sure if we'd be able to put out material that was as good, or better than our debut. Luckily, 'Shakin'' dawned on me one day, and may have been one of the most natural songs I've ever written. I think no matter what "slump" you're going through, whether it's personal or creative, you'll find your confidence and come through with something great. In my case, it was simply a product of sticking with it, and trusting the process.



ONE BY ONE

A song about getting caught up in an addictive cycle: it's too good to break, but it tears you apart from within. I think a lot of people associate addiction with a substance, but addiction can form to a process or a person. The feeling of reaching for an outstretched hand, and it only ends up pulling you down deeper.



CARELESS

We were a little hesitant to include this song in the album. It was so different to anything we had recorded or released before. When our fanbase first heard this song, we saw that it was a little polarising, but we expected that to happen. 'Careless' has a lot of my musical DNA within it; being a big fan of RnB, Pop and Hip-Hop. We needed to showcase that we were more than just a genre, or a single lane of music. We make music that we enjoy. Lyrically, it's about a love affair that is very wrong, but although you're aware of that, it doesn't matter to you.

GRIM

I think if anyone was unfamiliar with our band, and were to ask me, "What should I listen to first?" I'd recommend this song. Raw, unabashed music and lyrics speaking to your inner ego. This song is about not giving a fuck whether you're the bad or good guy because they're going to like you anyway. The entire world could collapse around you, and you'd be fine.



LET IT RIDE

This song has cowbell in it. I don't really know how else to promote it other than saying it has cowbell in it. We set out to record a 2021 rock anthem, and feel 'Let It Ride' fits the bill. Reminiscing of time on the road; missing home while still yearning to roam free.



L.A AFTERLIFE

We were sound-checking at Brussels' Le Botanique during our European tour in late 2019. We started messing around with a riff that had some serious bounce. Luckily, I ended up capturing it all on the audio recorder app in my iPhone. That same recording made it onto the eventual track that is 'L.A. Afterlife', add some beautiful Paul Meany production and a few hours of solid performances, and we had a vibey track we were confident in. Lyrically, I was inspired by Jay-Z's '03 'Bonnie & Clyde'. Criminals, in love, and on the run.



SPIRIT

Our rock and roll roots really came out on this one. 'Spirit' is an energetic take on wanting some goddamn time to yourself. It's dark, and aggressive, and touches on themes of self-inflicted loneliness and imposter syndrome. Apart from the grisly details, we'd sincerely hope you'd play it very loud and headbang.