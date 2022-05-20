Track by Track: Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster

Feature

Published: 11:54 am, May 20, 2022

Olli Appleyard runs through Static Dress's ambitious debut album, from front to back.



fleahouse

This song is the opener of the record, which is the immediate continuation of the last moments of 'Prologue'. We thought it was necessary to include a seamless transition both audibly and in a narrative sense behind the two chapters. This paints the scene and describes the setting we find ourselves in at the true beginning of this story.



Sweet

This song is a hyperfocus into the scenario of our two main characters through very self-destructive but almost cathartic settings at the same time. From the very chaotic intro and the emotional verses, we see extremely polarised points of view, and that is something that's extremely important to the protagonist's tale.



Push rope

This is definitely a new sonic path and a different taste of the Static Dress palette. Rather than relying on impactful moments, 'Push rope' lives within the balance, and that's something we'd never tried before.



Attempt 8

'Attempt 8' is a very personal, deep cut kind of song. It really scratches the itch of the colours we hint at within this record. It's definitely the easiest song to listen to on the album, but it also acts as a slingshot for the following track.



Courtney, just relax

From following the most sombre moment on the record, we are propelled into the most aggressive that this band has ever sounded. Playing this one live, it leaves people on edge as it just keeps on getting heavier and never lets up. We wrote this song as a way of having each section try to outdo the one prior to it.



Di-sinTer ft. King Yosef

This one explores the more production-focused side of this band. There are a lot more electronic elements and digital reinforcement. When writing this one, I knew I needed a different voice and a different texture, and Yosef was the perfect candidate for just that. He brings a sound that I could never produce or imitate.



Such.a.shame

One of the more melancholic tracks on the record, 'such.a.shame' leans into a world that we didn't touch before, but we very much will in the future. This song allows a break from all the aggression but still gives you something to bop your head to. This song was crafted to break away from tags and umbrella genres that we've been pushed into through no choice of our own.



…Maybe!!?

One of the first songs written for this record. This song provides you with a more classic Static Dress sound, while incorporating electronic elements that really show how far we've come single playing together.



Lye solution

Very much similar to 'Di-sinter', this song expands into a more production-based form of composition to show just how far we can push a heavy rock song. This song is the one I pushed my vocals hardest on. The vocals are absolutely relentless, and in that last section, we wanted to find out how much of an impact we can have just by using raw, organic instrumentation without relying on layering to force anything.



Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)

This was the fastest song written on the record. It was completed in almost three takes. We wanted to be as raw as we could possibly be, packing as much of a punch as we could in under two minutes.



Marisol

This is a very personal track. This has probably the widest range of instruments we've used in a track; we have a live string section mixed with real field recordings to create a soundscape to paint a picture that surrounds a very deep and emotional. This was originally going to be the album's end, but we didn't see it fit to leave people with tears in their eyes. This song feels like the perfect "credits start to roll moment".



Cubical Dialogue

From that "credits start to roll moment", this is the outro to the sonic movie we've aimed to create. This song is there to leave a good taste in your mouth with regards to the journey we've taken the listener on. This track revisits lyrical themes from the other songs, while acting as a bow on the top of this album, our gift to all those who have stuck with us.

