Track by Track: ﻿Spielbergs - Vestli

We asked singer and guitarist Mads Baklien to run us through the band's new album.

Published: 10:54 am, August 31, 2022

Oslo three piece Spielbergs almost word-of-mouth rise is based of music as a way to escape, which makes the fact new album 'Vestli' focuses on feelings of being trapped all the more of a juxtaposition.



The songs on 'Vestli' are all more or less about a feeling that there is nowhere else to go, no escape. You are dealing with issues in your mind - regrets, shame, fear, should haves and could haves. No way out. Maybe you don't like who you are or who you've become. You are stuck with being you. You are dealing with a lot of pressure and noise in your everyday life, and all you want to do sometimes is just to leave everything behind and find a quiet place somewhere to start a new life. But you can't. You have commitments and responsibilities. You're going nowhere.

You carry the place you grew up inside you your whole life, for good or bad. 'Vestli' is the name of the suburban borough in the north-eastern part of Oslo where both Mads and Stian grew up. You can leave Vestli but Vestli never leaves you.



The New Year's Resolution

When do you lose control of something? 'The New Year's Resolution' is about the place where you wonder if you just take one more step, there will be no turning back. You will lose everything and everyone you ever cared for. And then you take that step anyway. And you're OK, you didn't screw up everything after all. So you take another.



When They Come For Me

Sometimes I feel like I am right on the verge of going crazy. I can go about my days, doing stuff, talking to people, and then a while later, it's like I wake up and look back and think: what was that? And sometimes I feel like one day, inevitably, everything will come crashing down, and I will have to go live at the madhouse or something. This song is about something like that.



Every Living Creature

A straight-up rocker about when a relationship between two people gets polluted by something that is always left unsaid. The other person doesn't want to address it, and you certainly don't want to do it yourself. So you just keep on keeping on, with something poisonous in the air between you at all times.



Go!

I find myself looking back a lot. Looking back in regret, looking back in anger. It leads to nothing. So I've decided to look forward. But the only problem is I don't know where the fuck I'm going. So I just keep doing what I've always done. Going nowhere. On this track, we were lucky to have the excellent Linn Nystadnes from the Norwegian noise wizards Deathcrush join us with some very cool-sounding spoken word nonsense!



There Is No Way Out

With this one, we tried making a harder and darker type of song. Maybe more in line with the kind of post-hardcore past I come from. My working title for the album was, in fact, 'There Is No Way Out', and this song sort of encapsulates what it is all about, returning to the themes of the record as a whole.



Goodbye

In the studio with Tord, I spontaneously came up with the piano melody here. It was initially supposed to be a short outro for 'There Is No Way Out'. We sent it to our friend Magnus Moriarty, and he recorded some beautiful violins over it, and then Tord laid down some equally good cello. And we decided to keep it on the album in its entirety. Actually, on the vinyl, we had to fade it out early to prevent the A side from becoming too long. But you can hear the whole thing on digital.



Me and My Friends

This song is about friendships that are based on drugs. Maybe you hang out with a crowd of people, thinking you really have things in common and you really care about each other's wellbeing. You take the drugs out of the equation and find that there is nothing left.



Brother Of Mine

The main melody and idea of 'Brother of Mine' has been with us in the band for several years. We have tried on many different choruses, bridges, arrangements and whatnot, but it was difficult to pull through. But now we feel like we finally managed to make it work. It has this kind of melancholy eeriness to it that we really like, at the same time as still being a classic, driving Spielbergs type pop-punk/emo/rock song.

'Brother of Mine' is a song for my big brother. He is always there for me, and I love him to death.



Get Lost

During the first part of the lockdown, I lived in a temporary flat. I had only brought one guitar with me, and I broke the light E-string as one does. I could not buy new strings because all the guitar shops were closed. Anyway, it turned out to be a happy accident - this made me start messing around with alternative tunings and stuff, and this song came out of it.



George McFly

I came up with this song on my summer holiday last year. Just wanted to make a feedback-drenched, uncomplicated and fun pop song, and so we tried to do just that. And I have always loved Crispin Glover's George McFly in the first Back To The Future. He kind of pathetically reminds me of myself.



You Can Be Yourself With Me

I must've made a sketch on my phone of this song a couple of years ago now, at least. And from those beginnings, we really wanted to make something progressive, always pushing forwards, with only new parts coming one after the other. With Tord's and Ole's help, I think we managed to make something quite cool with this one.

