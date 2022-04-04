Track by Track: Pillow Queens - Leave The Light On

Feature

Published: 10:15 am, April 04, 2022

Ireland’s brilliant Pillow Queens run us through their standout second album, ‘Leave The Light On’, track by track.



Be By Your Side

We do some of our best work to hide our vulnerabilities and carry on. But 'Be By Your Side' captures how doing exactly this can leave you feeling as if you're about to burst and how cathartic it could be to allow yourself to let your emotions out and just feel the world around you. This was one of the first songs we finished on the album as it was the quickest to become fully realised by all of us.



The Wedding Band

This song is about the commitment and emotional support that is needed being in a band. The decision to share our lives and be vulnerable together through the good and the bad is one that really bonds you. Ultimately 'Wedding Band' is about heading down a road where nothing is possible to predict, but the prospects are endless and how important it is for us not to be doing it alone.



Hearts & Minds

This song is about experiencing the feeling of being a teenager again. Mitski's fourth album is named 'Puberty 2', and I don't think we understood what she could have meant by that until we experienced the music industry. The insecurities about body image and ability when it comes to being on stage are amplified and can only be compared to a second coming of the anxieties and uncertainties that come with puberty. It deals with the idea of imposter syndrome of existing in an industry that favours the male form and the insecurity of not being able to be effortless with your movements in a way that feels natural.



House That Sailed Away

The lyrics of 'House That Sailed Away' examine the duality of responses that come from a relationship turning from romantic to platonic. The sadness that comes with cooking meals for a sore heart, the pleading for explanations - Have you still got nothing to say? - and ultimate acceptance. I want that for you.



Delivered

Ultimately, 'Delivered' it is about running out of steam but recognising that happiness is dependent on you. Trying to find solace in something that will ultimately let you down and being unable to unravel yourself from a state that's always felt natural. Liking and loving yourself feels stable and warm, while falling out of love with yourself is chaotic.



Well Kept Wife

Sometimes when you feel chaotic, the normalcy/banality of a picket fence life appears kind of appealing because your support system is suddenly so much more expansive because everyone around you is having a shared experience. Even if it is an unfulfilling one. It's a nod to the poem The Filling Station by Elizabeth Bishop, which includes the line, "Somebody waters the plant".



No Good Woman

One of our only songs that is mostly narrative-based, 'No Good Woman' is written from the perspective of someone looking upon the experiences of those around them. It attempts to capture the perpetual hopelessness of debt and striving for an ideal that can never be achieved. It's pretty much a song about Sisyphus.



Historian

This is about finding love when you're not expecting to. Celebrating small and mundane moments, noting everyday things that now seem lonely without them. Sonically we wanted it to sound like it was tender and delicate but with moments of chaos, echoing the unexpected nature of it, but always coming together in calm in the end.



My Body Moves

'My Body Moves' examines the relationship between your past and present self. Sometimes it's easier to consider your past self as a different person, but there's comfort in accepting that you will always be floating between several versions of yourself that couldn't exist without the others. Lyrically, it's also about longing for - and striving for - this timeless love, finding it and doing your best to follow in the footsteps of those who successfully held onto it.

The title of the album comes from a lyric in this song about leaving the light for someone can convey a very real, warm and timeless love.



Try Try Try

This song is about trying to keep two people's heads above water. Steeling yourself in order to make sure the other is doing alright but ultimately impeding it because you're not taking care of yourself. We wanted it to be the final song on the album because the refrain "I try, try, try" sung in unison at the end really sums up how we've chosen to tackle any chaos, anxieties or uncertainties going forward. P



Taken from the April issue of Upset. Pillow Queens' album 'Leave The Light On' is out 1st April.

