Track by Track: Le Butcherettes - Don't Bleed EP

Feature

Teresa talks us through the band's new release.

Published: 11:40 am, February 14, 2020

From the scratchy opening of ‘Wounds Belong To Me’, ‘Don’t Bleed’ is an EP running to its own rulebook. Shifting from scratchy demo to high res, high gloss brilliance, ‘Out For You’ is as infectious as ‘Don’t Bleed, You’re In The Middle Of The Forest’ is cool. While peers stick to established routes, Le Butcherettes are doing something all on their own. It works. Teresa Suárez Cosío explains the inspiration behind the release.



WOUNDS BELONG TO ME

It was about the things from childhood we keep and hold on to so much that we end up attracting and/or manifesting different versions of the same trauma.

It was supposed to serve as a reminder that always "this too shall pass" and so we just need to take one day at a time.

It was a track that I recorded on a little tape-recorder alone in the dark in our tour van one night.



OUT FOR YOU

How the situations we get ourselves into for better or for worse are exactly where we need to be in order to learn and overcome.

How sometimes this can lead to self-sabotage because secretly we don't want to disrupt our stasis.

And how other times this crisis can inspire a deep reflection that gives us the motivation we lacked initially to conquer it.



DON'T BLEED, YOU'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST

Was a slow awakening to some uncomfortable truths about our biological nature. About how to rationalise and broker a deal between the emotional and the intellectual. And how as women we are always, in the eyes of others, a prey to hunt as we are always bleeding.



NOW I KNOW

This was an acknowledgement of the role that we ourselves play in continuing negative, detrimental relationships.

A road map to an inner process of attaining and holding true self-respect. A farewell to the parts that were never good and never us in the first place.



TUNISIA

An intense fever dream of images that happened so quickly I could not put it into words.

Tried anyway and failed.

Yes, it was while masturbating.



LOVE SOMEONE

How giving yourself completely to something is the only way to actually do that thing.

How true openness, communication and unconditional acceptance comes also comes with a price.

How it feels when you finally realise it's all more than worth it.



BOOM

It's trying to make sense of where we're at socially but coming up short.

It's amazement, confusion and empathy at the terror of it all.

It's comfort in the ultimate inevitability of this, and a bittersweet embrace in the sentiment that happiness is indeed a warm gun.