Track by Track: K.Flay - Inside Voices EP

Feature

K.Flay talks us through new EP 'Inside Voices', from front to back.

Published: 5:38 pm, June 16, 2021

Alt-pop fave K.Flay‘s latest EP exorcises demons across five bold new tracks - here, she talks us through each, one by one.

FOUR LETTER WORDS

This song is all about catharsis. So many of us spend our daily lives tiptoeing around things, apologising, deferring and making ourselves small. But there inevitably comes a moment when the dam breaks, and you are compelled to express your frustration or your hurt or your shame or your whatever. I feel like this song pushed me to the brink of my own sanity, largely because it made me uncomfortable, like, is it ok for me to be this angry? Is it ok to say fuck you?



GOOD GIRL

Even though the title is 'Good Girl', it's about the norms and roles placed on all of us. I wrote the song with Dan Reynolds, and I think both of us have struggled with the notion of societal expectations over the years. The world keeps telling me to be good, to be quiet, to be beautiful, but here I am, a human who is going through joy and pain and everything a person goes through, and I'm just tired of trying to be nice all the time. Why am I so scared to actually do what I want and say what I think?



DATING MY DAD

This is basically six months of therapy condensed into a single song. When you zoom out, most of us are becoming a version of our parents or falling in love with one or both, and if you don't have a sense of humour about that, you're in trouble. I was laughing when I wrote the chorus lyric: "mom and dad we love 'em, either fuck 'em or become 'em." As the song was coming together, I asked Travis Barker if he'd be down to play drums, and he absolutely smashed it.



TGIF

I know I'm biased, but I really love this one. The song began as a stream of consciousness riff on the absurdity of "Friday." because Friday is a construct. It's a made-up end to a made-up workweek, and it serves the agenda of the ruling class. So here I am, a person who understands the violent and racist and misogynistic foundations of capitalism, but also a person who needs to pay rent. So I rail against the system that I help perpetuate! Fuck!!!!!!! My friend Tom Morello plays guitar on this track, and his solo just totally embodies the manic angst I feel, and I think a lot of other people feel too. Tom killed it.

MY NAME ISN'T KATHERINE

This song began as a joke. I am CONSTANTLY and INCORRECTLY called Katherine. My name is Kristine, not Katherine, so I thought it might be funny to write a song about that. Little did I know it would spark a crazy meditation on names and identity and cycles of life. Structurally, rhythmically, the song is constantly in motion, changing. That felt really exciting to me.

