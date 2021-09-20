Track by Track: Hot Milk - I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I'm Dead EP

Feature

Han and Jim talk us through their new EP.

Published: 11:25 am, September 20, 2021

Everyone's fave new band, Hot Milk are back with a new EP - Han and Jim talk us through it, track by track.



I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I'M DEAD

Han: Right. This is where it all started. A conglomeration of existential, nihilistic dread and our love of drum and bass. It needed to be angry, in your face and a reflection of what we were really truly feeling. For us, this song just encapsulated how we were feelin' at the time... we wrote it way before the panny d, which is weird considering the chorus literally says "livin' in an epidemic in my head"... bare foresight from your mates in Hot Milk.



WOOZY

Jim: Goddd this ones about all the dramas of being in your own head.. like a bit of a prison. Han was on antidepressants that made her just feel absolutely nothing and would give her this weird coming up feeling all the time... she was a nightmare to do anything with coz she always felt woozy. I was going through a bit of an anti-social period of my life; I wanted to be away from everyone and didn't really understand how to speak to people about it. So in true Hot Milk fashion, we became each other therapists and wrote a bloody song about it.



THE GOOD LIFE

Han: A GODDAMN PROTEST SONG. This is where the existential fuckin' breakdown turns outward to thinking about the world... the song is kind of Orwellian like that. There's a lyric that goes, "All your bread and circus dreams, romanticise about a retrospective regime, slowly lose your appetite, as your forced to feed on the morals of a soundbite"... I just fuckin' hate the world we've made, ya know? This is my observational manifesto on that and my favourite to play live. I'm gonna lose me marbles.



I THINK I HATE MYSELF

Jim: Too much time in our own heads and trying to calm the inner shit storm that came in tandem with isolation. Going from such a hard and fast lifestyle to house arrest was a massive shock to the system and gave us a lot of time to think. The chorus came on a particularly moody Tuesday afternoon, after weeks of zero motivation and lack of creativity. It was the spark we needed to finish off the rest of the EP.



SPLIT PERSONALITY

Han: We wrote this one a week before the EP was recorded. We were drinking wine and white claw in my studio, listening to Pendulum and The Prodigy... and thought fuck it, we LOVE these bands, what if we took that same energy and made it Hot Milk? It's become pretty much everyone's fave in the band, and it's our heaviest yet, but we adore this side of us... and honestly, I think this could be more in the future of our band just coz it comes much more naturally, especially coz I am an angry human who likes to mooooooooove bbyyyyyyy.