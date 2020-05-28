Track by Track: Crossfaith’s new EP, ‘Species’

Feature

Find out more about the band's new five-track release.

Published: 10:31 am, May 28, 2020

Vocalist Kenta Koie talks us through Crossfaith's adventurous new EP, 'Species', from front to back.



Digital Parasite

This track was written by Kazu, Crossfaith's guitarist. He told us that at the beginning of writing this song, he wanted us to feel something dirty and heavy - so heavy that it gave people the creeps! Lyrically, this song is an explosion fuelled by the frustration we feel.



Endorphin

Endorphin takes a big inspiration from 90s rave. We mixed a signature Acid Bass sound with the emotion that we find in the post-hardcore era, so this feels like a really different and new sound for Crossfaith.



Truth of Insanity

This is all about strong, unique riffs and the fast impact that only Crossfaith can make! This song will be an important moment in our live shows for sure.



None Of Your Business

'None Of Your Business' expresses straight ANGER. It's a song to make any jealous people who try to interfere in your lives shut right up. We invited Jin Dogg - the most violent rapper in Japan! - to perform a verse, making this a brilliant crossover between rap and hardcore. It's like a contemporary Judgement Night.



Your Song

In this song, I sang a sad, farewell to a time that we all shared but that which did not return. It makes me feel emptiness. But musically, we focused on creating soundscapes that amplify the emotional feeling of the song, so I hope people can feel our evolution through our careers.



Taken from the June issue of Upset. Crossfaith's new EP 'Species' is out now.