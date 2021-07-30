Track by Track: Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! - Gone Are The Good Days

Feature

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! talk us through new album 'Gone Are The Good Days', from front to back.

Published: 11:43 am, July 30, 2021

Marigold

This song is our first love song! It's pretty crazy to think that it took us 4 albums to finally do this. I wanted to dedicate a song to my girlfriend without sounding cheesy. I am extremely grateful to her for always supporting me despite the difficulties that can arise due to the distance between us, and the band obligations like touring. We have overcome every difficulty, and that's why we are stronger and more in love than ever. I hope this song will speak to all those who are in a long-distance relationship.



Made For More

It is a typical Chunk song. The idea was to capture a tone that's entirely our own and to no longer rely on crafting something new, but rather perfecting what has been working for us since the beginning. It has that 'Pardon My French' guitar riff style mixed with the same vocal emotions and intensity as in 'Get Lost Find Yourself'.

The song is about how weird it felt to be suddenly stuck at home during the pandemic, locked up in our rooms, contemplating our own thoughts, going darker and crazier. However, despite this feeling of going insane, we should always stay lucid about how crazy the world has become. In the end, dealing with your own sanity while dealing with the world's craziness is a tough job.



True Colors

This track is very special. On each of our albums, we have always added some darker and heavier songs; this is one of them. I think it stands out from the rest of the tracklist, which creates an interesting twist within the album. I'm also very proud of the lyrics: "Heavy's the head that wears the crown". It shows that it is possible to make a very heavy song while quoting Shakespeare. I sincerely think that this track will speak to a lot of people... and well beyond Chunk fans.



Good Luck

This song started from a rhythmic and structural challenge. The idea was to have a song that feels very repetitive while being very progressive, and where the different parts never come back in the same way. I've always liked these little songwriting challenges where you give the listener the impression of false simplicity. This track is also very short and musically very unique. It could almost be considered as an interlude within the album, which is pretty cool and lightens up the tracklist a bit.



Complete You

This song is really one of my favourites. It started as an experimentation of an Afrobeat demo mixed with a funk/indie tune…something completely weird and basically impossible to adapt to Chunk. We really wanted to see how far we could go in our experimentation. Strangely enough, this impossible mix worked incredibly well and is actually very coherent with our music. In order to highlight this magical combination, we felt the need to bring in even more unexpected instruments. We are really proud of this track, and it inspires us a lot for the direction of our 5th album.



Blame It On This Song

This is a track we released in 2016 at the end of Warped Tour. We always thought this was a great song and that it would eventually find its way into a tracklist that fit. I think this album is the perfect opportunity to give it a new life and proper exposure. The track was also remixed / remastered, and I took the opportunity to fix some pronunciation issues. Beyond the music, I also find that the theme of the lyrics fits perfectly with the rest of the songs.



Pain Killers

The idea here was to do something completely different, get out of our comfort zone and take a risk. It's a dark song with more dramatic lyrics than we're used to writing. Technically this track allowed me to push the limits of my voice. When I listen to this track today, I almost can't recognize it, but it's interesting; I know now that I am able to transform my voice, and it opens a lot of possibilities for the future. The breakdown of this song is probably the heaviest and most aggressive we've ever done.



Tongue Tied

It's an acoustic song about two different perspectives of the same love relationship.

The idea here was to make a particularly soft and delicate song because we realized that we always had experimented with being as heavy as possible in our albums, but never the opposite. We were fortunate to have been able to collaborate with artist Yvette Young (Covet) on this track, and we are very grateful to her. She sings, but she also played all the violin parts on this song, which gives it a very unique sound.



Fin

This song was written from a pre-production we started 6 years ago. We always thought that this demo had something special and that we had to follow through with this idea. I think it closes the album perfectly as the grand finale. The lyrics have a lot of movie references like The Wizard Of Oz and Pulp Fiction, and then the chorus explodes with the line: "This is my soundtrack to the end". We wanted an epic and HUGE end to this album; here it is!

