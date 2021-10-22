Tom Morello: "The world does not change itself; that is up to you"

Feature

Invigorated by the need to try something new, Tom Morello has roped in a bunch of his talented mates for latest album, ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’.

Published: 10:49 am, October 22, 2021 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

Lockdown turned everything upside down for pretty much everyone on the planet last year, and being a global rock superstar gave little extra protection. For Tom Morello, a life of creativity and performance came screeching to an abrupt halt and, for the first time in forty years, he was facing up to an immediate future that held no shows and no recording sessions in sight. For a man that's restlessly sought to create and perform for his entire musical career, it was a huge shock to the system - and that's even before beginning to tackle the challenges of getting through a global killer pandemic. Facing up to an extended period away from music, inspiration came from the unlikeliest of sources. "Yeah, I have to thank Kanye West for this…" begins Tom as we catch up with him over Zoom, laughing as he delivers perhaps one of the most unexpected things you will hear all year.

The opening 'The Atlas Underground' record, released back in 2018, sought to continue pushing electric guitar music forwards in the manner that Morello has always hungered for. Fusing his trademark futuristic riff sounds with EDM and artists as varied as K. Flay, Steve Aoki, Marcus Mumford and Killer Mike, it always felt like merely the first chapter in a new era of sound exploration. And, with plans afoot for a follow-up even before it was released, it could only take the hard reset of a global lockdown to derail it. Even despite having a recording studio at home, Tom laughs as he describes his complete lack of ability to work it. "I'm not an engineer!" he grins, before describing the moment where he realised the potential in his hand. "I heard Kanye had recorded some of his vocals on the voice memo app on his phone," he says today, "And I thought, well I can't work a studio, and I can't run a mixing board or use Pro Tools. But I can hit this red button on an app…"

A moment that he describes as like facing a long drought of creativity suddenly began to look more fertile territory. Recording riffs into his phone and sending them around the globe, his world began to open up once more. "All of a sudden, it turned this time of isolation, anxiety and fear of both the American political scene and an open-ended global plague into a life-raft and an anti-depressant," he says, "and it became a way through the storm." And an escape too. "We were trying to keep the grandmas alive and keep the kids from going crazy from virtual school," he explains. "And there are two insane dogs on the premises. So my house is part nursing home, part day-care centre and part kennel. I would escape that for ninety minutes a day to rock some riffs into my phone and send that to who knows where."

That ability to send his ideas and riffs around the world really took off, for 'The Atlas Underground Fire' is a truly global affair. As Tom reels off the guest list, it's hard not to be pretty dazzled at the logistics. Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder might have proved to be relatively easy catches in their US bases, but many came from further afield. Dennis Lyxzén of Refused fame worked on the record from Sweden, Palestinian DJ Sama' Abdulhadi combined her work with hiding from the Israeli bombing of Palestine, while Bring Me The Horizon dialled in from both Brazil and the UK, as Damian Marley chipped his work in from Jamaica. And to add yet more madness, Mike Posner recorded his vocals while literally climbing Mount Everest. "25,000 feet up on a rock!" Tom laughs. "People might have recorded vocals higher in other ways but not higher altitude-wise!"

As he describes the process of building his 21st studio album as an "entirely new, exciting and artistic challenge", he pauses when asked if it breathed new life into his work as a guitarist and a musician always known for his futuristic approach to guitar-playing. "It absolutely pushed me," he agrees. "I think the electric guitar is the greatest instrument ever invented by humankind; nothing else has both that nuance and power. But I also firmly believe that it has a future and not just a past. That's a big component of these records, finding the collaborations that make inroads into the present and the future, rather than just retreading 'riff and lick greatest hits'." Talking of how he would normally over-think and intellectualise his records, here it became all about letting go and trusting his own instinct and intuition. "I can throw away all those expensive microphones now; there are no limits!" he laughs.

With largely a clean slate from the first record (Phantogram are the only carry-over, with Josh Carter producing the last album), it was very much a case of Tom landing on artists that struck his fancy rather than it being about chasing chart-botherers or 'influencers'. "Finding artists who were maybe not born when 'Evil Empire' came out, how does my guitar-playing work in their minds?" he asks rhetorically. "I sent Sama' some of my big Blue Oyster Cult or Black Sabbath-style riffs, and she said 'this is nice, but I don't know what to do with this'."

Working the other way round, he instead asked her to send him something that she was excited about, receiving an eight-minute-long Arabic trance EDM track. "Completely outside of my experience," he grins. "So I put on my headphones, closed my eyes, and just improvised a few guitar sounds. She applied her production genius to those noises, and it became something that never would have happened in a non-lockdown performance."

Describing Bring Me The Horizon as "the standard-bearer for the new world of hard rock and metal", their track 'Let's Get The Party Started' was made on three continents, not that you'd know it. "It feels like there's a band in the room kicking your ass," he laughs.

