Tigers Jaw: "We've always felt like the underdog; we still have a lot to prove"

The stars aligned when Tigers Jaw released their self-titled second effort back in 2008. Through the small cracks of light, word of mouth and an unusually potent music scene in north-east Pennsylvania, that album became a cult classic that unified acclaim between punks, indie-rockers and the re-emerging emo scene alike.
The magic of the album was the straightforward tone, it was the truth of teenagers struggling to find their place in the world. For those who lived through that album when it was first released almost 13 years ago, nostalgia for teenage angst and for trepidation of the unknown comes quickly whenever it is revisited. And for those still discovering it, it remains a great accompaniment for navigating those insecurities.
Now comes Tigers Jaw newest album, 'I Won't Care How You Remember Me'. That same straightforward tone rings clear, but it's older and wiser, and it makes for the most complete, fully-realised and self-assured record they've ever made.
Ben Walsh, one of only two mainstays from those early days along with Brianna Collins, declares the album's title as "an anthemic statement about living in the now, being present in the moment, not getting so tied up on stuff that you have no control over but instead, taking accountability for what you do have control over."
He is quick to add that "there's always going to be those anxieties," but that the aim is "to build up as much self-confidence as I can" and this album shines with that positive change. The personal growth that is charted in the album is down to a similar level of honesty and authenticity that made the album which traversed their teenage years so easy to relate to.
Between the points of then and now, 2014's 'Charmer' and 2017's 'Spin', it becomes more clear of the transition that was happening within Tigers Jaw. Referencing their previous album 'Spin', Ben notes that "I played most of the instruments on that record, so I was just constantly feeling a little in over my head."
And, by comparison, "This record I was able to just focus on writing the best lyrics and melodies that I could without worrying about guitar stuff and letting everybody else take control of their own station and trusting them."
So, at the destination that is 'I Don't Care How You Remember Me' there is a new era for Tigers Jaw. In terms of personnel, Ben and Brianna are joined by Teddy Roberts on drums, and Colin Gorman on bass (with Ben flipping back to guitar) and Tigers Jaw feels like a real band again.
"It feels like leading up to this record we had gone through some changes and had gone from a very very part-time band into a full-time touring band, while also just trying to figure out who we were as a band. This record feels like we've figured that out and we're ready to embrace that and step confidently forward," Ben beams.
Glaringly obvious but easily overlooked, by doubling their numbers, it meant Tigers Jaw could figure out this album like any band would. "We had the luxury of being in a room, going back to the roots of the band just hashing everything out over band practice and playing it until it feels good," Ben details after years of him and Brianna running between and tracking every instrument themselves.
As a result, this album shifts away from the lush soundscapes of 'Spin' and instead allowing fewer elements to shine brighter. Ben justifies the move as "using as few layers as possible it brings it closer to how we perform live, and it captures more energy, and we just wanted that sort of energy to be reflected in the recording in a way that maybe previous records haven't been able to capture it in the same way."
The band's additions go completely against the belief that "less is more" and, instead, 'I Don't Care How You Remember Me' hangs like a mirrorball cascading beams of light in every direction. The 11 tracks demand attention and maintain it thanks to the array of approaches and ideas which decorate the album. The criteria for each track was "every song has its own energy and has its own sonic purpose on the record," according to Ben who, unfazed by the scope of such a diverse offering, adds "we're stepping a little bit more out of our comfort zone and just trying some new things, and I think it really paid off."
Outlining the album, the strong opening trio features the title-track (including some guest backing vocals from Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull) followed by the singles 'Cat's Cradle' and 'Hesitation'. It's a bold and defiant opening trilogy where "those three songs, in particular, do definitely address that sort of taking ownership, putting the toxicity behind you and learning how to grow from it," Ben explains.
With such a feisty opening, it's evident the extra level of design and time taken into making 'I Don't Care How You Remember Me' into a dynamic body of work. Ben describes it best as, "The first half starts off with the slow build and then it's a lot of big energy and you get a little bit of a break during 'New Detroit' which is just a really organic and new sound for us."
"Then it builds back up to end on a pretty high energy song 'Can't Wait Forever', and it's got this big outro and then coming from the settling dust of that outro, you get the drum intro for 'Lemon Mouth'. This big outro ends the first movement of Side A, and then this drum beat comes from the ashes to start Side B.
"And Side B is a little bit more dynamic, it's got some higher highs and lower lows in terms of mood, so it was really fun working on that sequencing. 'Anniversary' was kind of the perfect song to tie everything together and end it on a positive, optimistic note."
Again, it all seems to be down to what Tigers Jaw can create with more people in the room. The consideration given to the flow of the album acts like a string connecting each of the tracks and, even when they trail off to explore uncharted waters, there is still a conscious feeling of how this album works as a whole.
That "new sound" in 'New Detroit', for instance, is laid back but purposeful featuring "a different sonic palette than we've used on our other songs" according to the singer. The album is then snapped back into focus thanks to the driving power (and nod to fellow to Scrantonites Captain, We're Sinking and The Menzingers) in 'Can't Wait Forever'.
And that's not the only deviations either with numbers like 'Commit' showing off a more bubblegum sound or the textured dream-pop of 'Heaven Apart' which are counteracted by more focused numbers like 'Body Language' as Tigers Jaw swing between the pillars on what they've built their reputation.
It's an album Tigers Jaw have taken seriously. Ben and Brianna have trusted new people to come in and help realise the potential of a part-time project. With time at their disposal, the vision of how to finesse a complete album and a lot of talent, they've made 'I Don't Care How You Remember Me' into their finest work yet. Like their ever-important self-titled work, this album is a commentary but now to people discovering their worth and making positive change with it.
And, faced with the new era of Tigers Jaw, Ben seems to relish the challenge of proving themselves once again.
"I think we've always felt like the underdog, I don't think that necessarily correlates with feeling young anymore," he laughs.
"But we still have a lot to prove, and we still have a lot of stuff that we want to accomplish. We've known from the start that we're in this for the long haul and we'll take these little victories as they come. We would love to be the biggest band in the world, and hopefully, we get there someday, but for the meantime, we're gonna just keep climbing and just keep doing things in a way that feels authentic and feels like us."
Taken from the March issue of Upset. Tigers Jaw's album 'I Won't Care How You Remember Me' is out 5th March.
