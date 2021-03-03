Feature

Tigers Jaw: "We've always felt like the underdog; we still have a lot to prove"

Well over a decade deep, and Tigers Jaw are throwing off the weight of expectation with their new album, ‘I Won’t Care How You Remember Me’.

Published: 10:31 am, March 03, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Rebecca Lader.

The stars aligned when Tigers Jaw released their self-titled second effort back in 2008. Through the small cracks of light, word of mouth and an unusually potent music scene in north-east Pennsylvania, that album became a cult classic that unified acclaim between punks, indie-rockers and the re-emerging emo scene alike. The magic of the album was the straightforward tone, it was the truth of teenagers struggling to find their place in the world. For those who lived through that album when it was first released almost 13 years ago, nostalgia for teenage angst and for trepidation of the unknown comes quickly whenever it is revisited. And for those still discovering it, it remains a great accompaniment for navigating those insecurities. Now comes Tigers Jaw newest album, 'I Won't Care How You Remember Me'. That same straightforward tone rings clear, but it's older and wiser, and it makes for the most complete, fully-realised and self-assured record they've ever made. Ben Walsh, one of only two mainstays from those early days along with Brianna Collins, declares the album's title as "an anthemic statement about living in the now, being present in the moment, not getting so tied up on stuff that you have no control over but instead, taking accountability for what you do have control over." He is quick to add that "there's always going to be those anxieties," but that the aim is "to build up as much self-confidence as I can" and this album shines with that positive change. The personal growth that is charted in the album is down to a similar level of honesty and authenticity that made the album which traversed their teenage years so easy to relate to. Between the points of then and now, 2014's 'Charmer' and 2017's 'Spin', it becomes more clear of the transition that was happening within Tigers Jaw. Referencing their previous album 'Spin', Ben notes that "I played most of the instruments on that record, so I was just constantly feeling a little in over my head." And, by comparison, "This record I was able to just focus on writing the best lyrics and melodies that I could without worrying about guitar stuff and letting everybody else take control of their own station and trusting them." So, at the destination that is 'I Don't Care How You Remember Me' there is a new era for Tigers Jaw. In terms of personnel, Ben and Brianna are joined by Teddy Roberts on drums, and Colin Gorman on bass (with Ben flipping back to guitar) and Tigers Jaw feels like a real band again. "It feels like leading up to this record we had gone through some changes and had gone from a very very part-time band into a full-time touring band, while also just trying to figure out who we were as a band. This record feels like we've figured that out and we're ready to embrace that and step confidently forward," Ben beams. Glaringly obvious but easily overlooked, by doubling their numbers, it meant Tigers Jaw could figure out this album like any band would. "We had the luxury of being in a room, going back to the roots of the band just hashing everything out over band practice and playing it until it feels good," Ben details after years of him and Brianna running between and tracking every instrument themselves.



"We're stepping more out of our comfort zone" Ben Walsh