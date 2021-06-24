Tigercub: "Rock music should be outrageous, it should break all the fucking rules"

Feature

Brighton rock trio Tigercub’s second LP effort, ‘As Blue As Indigo’, once again cements them at the top of the food chain.

Published: 11:15 am, June 24, 2021 Words: Finlay Holden. Photos: Rosie Powell.

It's been a long time coming: Tigercub's volatile release schedule is full of gems, but none shine brighter than 'As Blue As Indigo', bringing a new level of intricacy and tenderness to their roaring rock'n'roll sound. Thankfully, fans are still rearing and ready to pounce upon this new offering.

"The people who like Tigercub, really fucking like Tigercub," frontman and songwriter Jamie Hall announces proudly. "What our fanbase lacks in numbers, they make up for in passion." After considering who it is actually sustaining their creative endeavours, he reveals that, to him, these supporters are "a collection of weird, queer, non-fitting-in but still cool-as-hell people. We're not too cool or popular to hang with these people and have a good time, either; every time someone interacts with the band, that's an opportunity for me to make another friend!"

If the audience fuelling this alt-rock outfit is a bunch of oddballs, Jamie himself really is the kingpin. "I'm essentially a rock'n'roll clown," he happily confirms. "Mullet, porno tache, 7 foot tall… I learnt from a young age that I just don't fit in. Acceptance is a beautiful thing, albeit it a lifelong task - it's all about the way you brand yourself and take advantage of your weirdness; sell it!"

Selling vulnerabilities has become a theme across Tigercub's second full-length release in a seven-year career, and this approach stands out from their discography by allowing deeper and more personal moments to manifest across the 10 tracks.

Jamie explains: "On the first record, some of the topics and themes in the songs almost seemed like a newspaper headline; they were just political and weren't much about me. It doesn't make the songs shit; they were relevant to the artist I was at the time, but now I'm more selfish – I want to talk about myself. I'm opening up and processing my own emotions, and when you do that, when you put your emotions, and true self, on the table and then someone turns around and says it's bad… that's horrible, it's a big risk. That can seriously damage you, so I always shied away from it before."

The confidence to unfold internal woes into angsty lyrics and dynamic sounds is something instilled in Jamie not through Tigercub itself, but actually an experiment-turned-side-project exploring bipolar themes in a warped psychedelic album fittingly titled 'The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues' (no, it doesn't exactly roll off the tongue).

Clarifying the inspiration behind this sonic side-step, he unveils a history of bullying based on the fact that schoolboys thought he was "essentially acting gay, amongst other things. 'Nancy boy' was something that got shouted at me a lot, so naming the project Nancy was a way of reclaiming ownership of that word and finding strength in it. Ironically, it was initially faceless and sexless; I just wanted to see how the industry would respond to something that has zero context. It went pretty crazily well, and ultimately, I leaked out with the formative steps towards revealing myself as a creative truly being himself, not keeping anything hidden emotionally. Opening myself up did set me on the path of self-discovery, which I then dragged into the 'As Blue As Indigo' writing sessions."

This cliché undeniably carries some truth, and it's this truth that manifests in some dark lyrical narratives. These moments needed time to be fully understood and appreciated, something the group had in abundance following their unintentionally extended break after 2017's 'Evolve or Die' EP. This step away stemmed from a weariness of constant self-marketing, an aspect of the music world that is far more involved than fans can comprehend.

"As an artist, you can feel the fatigue setting in. People can only be interested in what you're selling for so long – I don't want to put it in such a mercenary way by defining us as a product, but that's the vocabulary you adopt in this industry. When the band was active pre-2018, that's what I was feeling – not only the fatigue of fans, but of us as well; the creative output felt like diminishing returns. So, we took a break– we planned on six months off, and that essentially turned into like three years."

