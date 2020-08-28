Thousand Below: "This was a totally new experience for us"

Feature

The band fill us in on their new stripped-back EP.

Published: 10:00 am, August 28, 2020

If there's been one upside to the past few months of turmoil and learning to live with new rules, it's that many bands have gone out of their way to create in new and inventive ways. For post-hardcore bunch Thousand Below, that means an EP featuring stripped-down versions of songs from 2019 album 'Gone In Your Wake', plus a brand new track to boot. Josh Billimoria (bass) tells us more.



Hi JB, how's it going? Are you having a good summer?

We are lucky enough to live in San Diego, CA, so the weather has been great so far this summer. It's been about as good as it can get considering the lockdown situation we're all in.



What does a typical day look like for you at the moment, is lockdown mucking up your lives much?

Right now we don't have much going on at all. Lockdown has been a pretty big bummer as we had a bunch of great tours planned that have now all been either postponed or cancelled. A typical day for me is usually wasting a bunch of time on Twitter and Reddit in the morning, trying to work on a new song in the afternoon, and then watching a bunch of Naruto until I get tired enough to fall asleep. I was really productive and exercising all the time when lockdown first started, but the longer it goes on the worse I get haha.



It's great you've got a new release coming, what first sparked the idea for 'let go of your love'?

We had originally talked about doing some acoustic songs at the end of last year. Josh and I wrote about six original acoustic ideas, but they never really went any farther than that. I rewrote one of the songs when lockdown started, and it became the title-track 'Let Go Of Your Love'. I had also gotten more into messing around with programming and electronic sounds, and that took up most of my time in the first month of quarantine. I made the remixed piano version of "Lost Between" and sent it to the guys. Everyone was into the idea, but we also wanted to do a couple that were just straight acoustic guitar, which ended up being 'Alone' and '171xo'. The last song I did for the EP was 'Chemical', and I took more of a dance remix approach to that one. We also got our good friend Sumner from the band Dead Lakes to feature on the song, and he wrote a whole new bridge to put a different spin on it.



Did you go through many different iterations of the songs before you hit on these particular versions?

Josh originally tried writing the '171' acoustic version but wasn't having much luck getting it to where we wanted. I did my own version in a completely different way which came out how we had heard it in our heads when we decided it should be one of the songs. I also had a pretty hard time with 'Chemical' at first. Originally it was more of a slow piano thing like lost between. Eventually, I made it more active and upbeat, and it came together pretty quickly once I changed directions.

