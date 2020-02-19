Check out The Word Alive's go-to game music playlist, feat. Silverstein, Slaves, A Day To Remember and more

Playlist

Keep an eye out for the band's new album.

February 19, 2020

The Word Alive's new album 'Monomania' is very nearly here. Out on 21st February via Fearless Records, it sees the foursome - Telle Smith (vocals), Tony Pizzuti (guitar, vocals) Zack Hansen (guitar, vocals), and Matt Horn (drums) - laying out their struggles and striving to move forward. To celebrate the release, Telle has put together a playlist for us that looks to a lighter side of life, featuring his current go-to basketball tracks.

"My first love is basketball and I love playing when I'm off tour," he explains. "I actually play 4-5 times a week and I love listening to music while I do. This little playlist is my go-to game music currently featuring some new bands, new songs by bands I'm friends with, and admittedly one of our own songs I have been enjoying before the new album ('MONOMANIA') drops! If you haven't heard of all of these bands or songs, I hope you enjoy this playlist!"

Have a listen below.