Playlist

Check out The Word Alive's go-to game music playlist, feat. Silverstein, Slaves, A Day To Remember and more

Keep an eye out for the band's new album.
Published: 11:06 am, February 19, 2020
The Word Alive's new album 'Monomania' is very nearly here. Out on 21st February via Fearless Records, it sees the foursome - Telle Smith (vocals), Tony Pizzuti (guitar, vocals) Zack Hansen (guitar, vocals), and Matt Horn (drums) - laying out their struggles and striving to move forward. To celebrate the release, Telle has put together a playlist for us that looks to a lighter side of life, featuring his current go-to basketball tracks.

"My first love is basketball and I love playing when I'm off tour," he explains. "I actually play 4-5 times a week and I love listening to music while I do. This little playlist is my go-to game music currently featuring some new bands, new songs by bands I'm friends with, and admittedly one of our own songs I have been enjoying before the new album ('MONOMANIA') drops! If you haven't heard of all of these bands or songs, I hope you enjoy this playlist!"

Have a listen below.

The Word Alive's album 'Monomania' is out 21st February.

