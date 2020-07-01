The Winter Passing: "We used to hate the tag 'emo', but this time around we're embracing it"

Feature

The Dublin five-piece are back with a new record.

Published: 2:13 pm, July 01, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert.

There's a cruel irony at play when it comes to the title of The Winter Passing's second album, 'New Ways of Living'. Alas, the Dublin five-piece aren't secret soothsayers who predicted life in lockdown, but rather the title refers to the conclusion of the previous chapter in the band's journey. A far cry from the negativity that currently punctuates our day-to-day lives, 'New Ways of Living' is a beacon of hope.

Known for their determination and relentless DIY work ethic, The Winter Passing have taken the challenges of being a band during a global pandemic in their stride. If you need further proof, just check out the utterly charming video for the first single from the record, 'Resist', and try to watch it without a ridiculous grin on your face.

"As it stands right now, we haven't seen each other since late February," says vocalist and bassist Rob Flynn. "We tried to have a band practice over a Zoom call one evening, and it was absolutely terrible. I've now seen at least ten bands from the alt-music scene put out similar videos to ours for 'Resist', but we tried to be as charismatic as we possibly could, just winging it really – we've been forever winging it since this band started. If you felt the wholesomeness, that was intended!"

It's easy to fall in love with The Winter Passing, from the genuine, heartfelt vocal pairing of siblings Rob and Kate Flynn to their humble beginnings in their hometown of Tipperary. Scrappy and passionate, the band have worked tirelessly from a grass-roots level to get where they are today, building their own connections and nurturing relationships with other bands who could help them on their way.

"Ireland is so small that every music scene is a minority, but that leaves the energy for musicians in Ireland of different backgrounds to collaborate with each other," explains Rob. "One of the most important bands for us in our early days of making waves in Dublin, was a local band called Chewing on Tinfoil. They were already established and could sell out venues, and they helped us in so many ways. We had a strong sense of ethos, and we knew there was a roof above our heads in Ireland, but there was only a small scene that we could operate inside of. We knew that if we ever wanted to release music or tour, we had to focus on getting to the UK and mainland Europe."

While setting their sights on being heard further afield than Ireland was a daunting prospect, it certainly helped that Rob and fellow bandmate Jamie Collison were already heavily involved in their local alt-music scene.

"We were kids from Tipperary, making regular two-hour bus journeys to Dublin to go to shows around the time when bands like Title Fight, Man Overboard and The Wonder Years were part of that big resurgence of pop-punk and emo that was happening worldwide. We started putting on our own shows to build connections, even putting on the Wonder Years in a small town in the middle of Tipperary on their first European tour. We ended up touring Europe with them in 2019, so it says a lot about them that they would give us a shout and return the favour ten years later!"

