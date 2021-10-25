The Velveteers: "So many things have been leading up to this moment"

Feature

Denver, Colorado rock trio The Velveteers are levelling up with their much-anticipated debut.



Published: 11:23 am, October 25, 2021

The Velveteers - lead singer/guitarist Demi Demitro and dual drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig - have fast been making a name for themselves with their riotous live performances. In fact, online clips of their shows have travelled so far and wide that the rock'n'roll trio were scouted by noted producer Dan Auerbach, who summoned them to his Nashville studio to work on their just-released debut album, 'Nightmare Daydream'. This is only just the beginning for a band set to take 2022 by storm.



When did you first realise you wanted to make music?

Demi: I think when I first picked up the guitar, I sort of realised how much I loved music and wanted to pursue it. I started listening to bands like The Stooges, Rose Hill Drive, and Nirvana and was very drawn to the heaviness of rock n roll. All those bands made me want to make music.

Baby: I was in a hospital for some months when I was younger, and music was the only thing that got me through that. Obsessing over bands and albums during that time is the only thing I really remember. I knew for sure that I wanted to find a way to be a part of that world in any way I could after that experience.



Does songwriting come easily to you?

Demi: For me, songwriting was always just something that felt very natural. I started doing it sort of unknowingly when I was like 14, without any intentions of it going anywhere. Just writing poems and songs for fun. It just felt like a way to make sense of so many feelings I was not able to put into words.



How did you meet and decide to form a band?

Baby: Demi and I met at a local show when we were like 15. Demi tapped me on the shoulder to say hi and then watched 5 minutes of the show with me, and then we both escaped to a dark corner of the venue and talked the whole night about music. Demi was the first person I met who was my age, liked the same music as me and wanted to be in a rock band that practised every day. Demi was doing online school, and I didn't go to school; we were each other's only friends and kind of became obsessed with one another and being in a band together.



What's been the highlight of your time in the band so far?

Demi: I would say getting to record 'Nightmare Daydream' has been a really big highlight for me. It's felt like so many things have been leading up to this moment, and so many different songs had been written to get us to this point. It has been cool to see the process and growth over the year.

Baby: I think the process of being so close with one another as a band and being able to dedicate every day to playing music together as a unit is sort of a rare thing to have and has been a highlight for sure.

