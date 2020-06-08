Feature

The Used: "If anyone's fans are 'culty', it's Used fans"

Bert McCracken and co.'s latest full-length is a grand foray into literature and symbolism.

June 08, 2020

Serendipity, as defined by The Used frontman Bert McCracken, is an event "occurring or discovered by chance, in a happy or beneficial way." No, this isn't dictionary corner with rock bands, it's Bert unpacking the big picture of the last few years. For example, The Used's 2017 release, 'The Canyon', was a focused affair, processing the death of a friend. This time, on their eighth album 'Heartwork', it's simply Bert and co. doing what they want and embracing their every whim - and just in time for the world needing that little reminder to let loose since you really don't know what could happen. "I think that records seem to, you know, just like humans, take on the environment around them," he ponders. "The Used have been in one of the best places, emotionally and physically... we've never been tighter, so I think that's what this record sounds like." That environment is certainly one filled with a revel of no tomorrow. "Even the moments where I tried to reflect on things that are tough for me, things from my childhood and things of the past that are difficult to deal with, feel light. That's just about headspace, we had an amazing time making it, and I think it shows - it's like a fantastic little voyage." Literature forms an incredibly intrinsic piece of the 'Heartwork' voyage. With no less than four direct references to some of Bert's favourite writings, including album opener 'Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton', '1984 (Infinite Jest)' and 'Gravity's Rainbow' (alas, not a cover of the Klaxons' nu-rave classic), the nature that binds literature and music for Bert serves both the same principles; they craft an understanding that can brood, waiting for the right, serendipitous time to become relevant. "The parallels between those two books, in particular, are just so poignant to today in modern technology and society and mental health and addiction," he says of '1984 (Infinite Jest)' and its namesake novels. "Big Brother is a different thing than I think [author George Orwell] thought it would be, but it's still right on track. The metaphors are so beautiful." Scrolling through phones, the white light gently touching millions, if not billions, of faces, it's a vast concept, especially one to load into your band's eighth album. But grander societal view aside, on a personal level, Bert read Infinite Jest while he was in rehab. "It's a book that's about addiction, and depression, and a whole bunch of other things. I read it in a really like volatile and vulnerable time in my life." "Gravity's Rainbow as well is one of these books that's kind of an enigma and sort of an anomaly, it feels good to be able to bounce my songs off of some of these masterpiece novels. I was thinking about how bold and kind of courageous [Thomas] Pynchon was in his approach to literary criticism. A lot of people have talked about how it was maybe a direct fuck you."



Literature lessons aside, it's funny how things have a way of reflecting the world around them, even from way back in 1973. "Today on social media, right below every video and right below every single thing posted on every tiny bit of content, there's a massive amount of comments on everything, so everybody's a critic!" Bert's ability to process in the same way as one of his literary heroes is something that's come with time. "If I was a new artist, it would be tough for me to kind of survive in that world because I would probably be more involved with social media than I am now," he muses with a chuckle. "I might care a lot more about what people think, but that song ['Gravity's Rainbow'] is really about the state of marketing, social media, and damage to the art form of music in general but also how we've held our heads high and have been able to walk through." Pop-punk, and alternative genres, are often cast with the assumption they're easily digestible, the fast-food of music, but it's the layers they hold, their many facets that can be loaded with meaning, intentional or not, via the music or words, that are the real gems. "I like a piece of art that can hold my attention for quite a while, and something I know that I feel challenged by," Bert says. "And I think that that corresponds in a nice way to an entire record. We're still huge fans of the record journey, the journey from song to song to song and in this specific sequence that tells a certain story." Which is exactly what all these things have in common, books and records, that keyword - story. "Whether it's a poem like The Iliad and Odyssey, or a short story in Stephen King's new book, or a song, a pop song even, if it tells a story, and you can find yourself and connect to that, then that's what it is truly for. When we connect with art, we learn so much more about ourselves."



For The Used the journey of 'Heartwork' proved that their flame was still very much alight. The carefree, cavalier attitude that screams through every twist and turn along the emo sounds way, "the approach would be to naturally let whatever emotion or feeling that day dictate what the song sounds like." "We can't really go too far outside of our musical influences," he chuckles. "I think that inspiration is a word for subconsciously stolen material. But yeah, we'd come into the studio, drink coffee and talk as friends and kind of feel out what kind of feeling or what idea of the song and that kind of moves the music in a certain way. "Going into this record, [we wanted] to create songs that felt nostalgic to us for the same reasons we fell in love with music. So to try remove ourselves from any other aspect of the music industry right now; all the trappings that come along with making a record, social media marketing and all the nightmare stuff, we tried to just focus on making the songs that we love," 'Heartwork' also has a little help from some of The Used's friends, both new and old. The heavier side of things is left to Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler ('Blow Me'), and Beartooth's Caleb Shomo ('The Lottery') who "recorded it before he went on stage at a show in New York City. Talk about driven!", while the more melodic elements go to the masters of the craft, Blink 182's Mark Hoppus ('The Lighthouse') and Travis Barker ('Obvious Blasé'). "We had a day planned out where we were gonna meet up and get in the studio and jam," he says on working with the Blink 182 duo. "It wasn't like we just asked them to come and do the part, we hung out during the day, wrote together, ate doughnuts and drank coffee until the songs were done. "We've been friends with those guys for so long now," he continues. "I mean I toured with Travis and Box Car Racer back in, like 2003. They're both the type of people we feed off, Mark and Travis are both so driven and so passionate and hungry to create art." Being driven is a natural aspect of a creative type, wanting to show the world an understanding, or even just proving to yourself that you can actually do something. It's not until that grand idea, that canvas is painted over, or the ink on that final word has dried, that it all begins to show its true colours. "Towards the end of the record we had a picture that was halfway painted," Bert mentions of the grander idea. "There are so many different types of feelings that are so far removed from one another and the differences on this record are quite drastic. "The dichotomy between light and dark is the most extreme that The Used has played around with so far. So the tarot cards are kind of cool and appropriate in that way because we love a little symbolism in our music, and if anyone's fans are 'culty', it's Used fans. They're diehard, ultra dedicated, it's pretty amazing."

