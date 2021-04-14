The Offspring: "Punk rock taught us to question everything"

Feature

With the world perpetually in a bit of a mess, Californian punk rock legends The Offspring are incredibly unimpressed.

Published: 2:46 pm, April 14, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Daveed Benito.

“Shit’s fucked up!” Offspring guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman says with a hearty chuckle, before adding wryly: “I wonder who said that?”

He’s currently sat next to his lifelong bandmate, and Offspring frontman Dexter Holland, beaming in from a studio in the US. The duo are deep in the throes of explaining themselves, and their new album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, to the waiting press - today, namely, Upset.

Since they started up in the late eighties, the world has revolved a fair few times, and it would seem that things aren’t any better than when The Offspring first penned their debut; an album rife with questions aimed at what was going on around them, albeit on a local level. Truthfully, nothing much has changed at all.

It’s been nearly ten years since their last album, 2012’s ‘Days Go By’, and even though time has indeed progressed forward, it often feels like we’re going backwards. When asked if they’re surprised that the world has continued to eat itself at an alarming rate, Noodles, smirking, reasons with a quote that only someone who’s been around the world on the back of a bus with too much time on their hands could. “[It’s] because of the second law of thermodynamics: within an enclosed system, chaos increases with the arrow of time.”

“When we wrote songs like ‘Shit Is Fucked Up’, that was 10 years ago,” Dexter says, referring to the single from 2008’s ‘Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace’. “We thought stuff was messed up back then, little did we know - oh my gosh - that was nothing.”

“Let me tell you about today!” Noodles adds with a sarcastic giggle. “We were writing songs about the turmoil in the Middle East on our first record - that was child’s play! Now, this is real.”

‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ lends itself to the time. It’s an all-consuming tirade against the state of things - both in the grander scheme and closer to home, with a song to fit every occasion, even one’s they didn’t see coming.

“I mean on this record there’s addiction, of course, you know the state of the world, social unrest... not having sex anymore,” Dexter says, as the echoes of the terrible puns the track is sure to induce such as ‘they don’t give it to me, baby’ come ringing out loud. “There was an article in The Guardian, it just came out like yesterday, that young people are having sex less, and we’re like… we’re onto something!”

Cue laughter at their telepathy skills. “We’ve got a great song about a cabal of gnomes ruling the world! We’re saving that for the next record, gotta be real careful with that one!”

Noodles’ cabal of gnomes refers to the internet, a subject that both he and Dexter quickly digress into a back and forth of quips, insight and general bemusement.

“A lot of the stuff we write about it’s not just what we see happening in the world writ large, but also just interpersonal relationships,” Noodles says, “although those are taking place in a different context now…everything happens over social media.

“Especially this last year, people are more alienated, but I think people were becoming more and more alienated in some respect due to the internet, [becoming] entrenched in their own virtual worlds.”

“The internet’s bad!” Dexter affirms, to which Noodles adds: “I mean it has its good and its bad, we can go into a whole thing just about…”

“I think you have to acknowledge that the internet is an ingredient fuelling, in part, what’s going on now definitely because,” the frontman jumps back in, “it provides so much misinformation or information and conflicting information, right?”

“Well, I mean, you can choose what you want to believe. If you want to believe that there’s this secret international cabal of elves that are stealing your laundry - which is absolutely true - you can find that. And then they’ll have evidence to show you that!”

Dexter adds: “Even more than that, it provides the shield behind which people are just freaking being awful to each other.”

“I call people an idiot all the time on Twitter; it’s one of my favourite things to do - but they deserve it!” Noodles smiles.

“Anyway, we digress a little bit,” Dexter says, reigning it all back in. “But it is a symptom of what we’re talking about, what’s going on in the world and let the bad times roll, that phrase sums it all up for us. You have all this stuff going on in the world, and then you throw a pandemic on top of that, and voila, here we are.”

Voila, indeed. Punks are indeed going to be punk, especially when the world they fought against all those years ago isn’t any better. “Punk rock taught us to question everything,” Noodles explains. “We add that into our music without trying to tell people what to think about it; we just observe what’s going on in the world, as you said and then question it: is this as good as it gets?”

“It’s the desire to question what’s happening in the world,” he continues, “and rebelling against when people tell you can’t. Well, then you gotta try! Or ‘Here, you have to have this’ like, why do I need that? I don’t want that, there’s better stuff out there.”

On where the energy on ‘Bad Times’ - a directly palpable one that’s twice the vigour of some of their younger peers, mind you - comes from Noodles exclaims: “All I gotta do is turn on the news for five minutes!”

“I see us as observers, first and foremost, and the material that inspires us are things that are going on around us,” Dexter explains. “It could be something local like our neighbourhood that was the inspiration for ‘The Kids Aren’t All Right’, or it could be more on a global scale, which I think we’re seeing now for sure.”

