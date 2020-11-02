The OBGMs: "This is who we are. This is our stand. This is our time"

Feature

The OBGMs are cementing their place in punk with one of 2020's standout albums.

Published: 10:31 am, November 02, 2020 Words: Alex Bradley.

"The OBGMs are the best band in the world, and we deserve our comeuppance!" is Densil "Denz" MacFarlane's flag in the ground atop a hill he is willing to die on. There is no pretence. No bullshit. He firmly believes it.

"That's honestly what this whole album is about," he continues. "It's like, 'yo, we're great, and nobody's paying attention to us because the system is rigged against us, but that's fine, we're gonna succeed anyway and, if you guys don't pay attention to us, we're gonna run up on you'. That's what we're gonna do, period."

"We're not afraid of anybody out here; we're one of the only bands out here doing different types of shit. I don't think a band sounds like us on a record, especially our whole album; there's not an album that sounds like that. I think that's cool and I wanna be aggressive, I wanna be in people's faces to let them know that, 'yo this is who we are. This is our stand. This is our time. So, go ahead and move out the way'."

And it's true, this band is one of a kind and their time is now. The OGBMs are punk. They come from Toronto, Canada. They are black-fronted. It's that final fact that means they've had to work harder to be seen and be taken seriously than most, due to years of little-to-no black representation in punk. But, The OBGMs are back with their second album 'The Ends', and it demands attention. It's ten tracks in 24 minutes of genre-defying, expectation-exceeding, pumped-up, in-your-face, bruising punk rock that apologises to no one for how confrontational it is.

From the go, opening track 'Outsah' is about being ready for the fight any time, any place. "The point is that I'm gonna fuck you up, that's on my momma, I'll do it. I'll do it to you, I'll do it to you, and I'm not afraid of you. I don't care how big or small," Denz says of his songwriting for that track. "We want this right now, we're hungry, and that was the best way I could lay it out."

With the help of friend of the band, Roberto Molina, The OBGMs found a way to set themselves apart on 'Outsah' with a bongo and conga combo that left everyone in the studio giving the "stank face". They found "it"; that sound that could set them apart.

"I went back, and I rewrote like 3 or 4 other songs on the album right after we did that, and it just felt like a statement piece."

It's essential for The OBGMs to stand out, and that's why 'Outsah' lays the foundations for their whole album. It's a daily grind for Densil, continually talking up The OBGMs' music, wedging the band's name alongside innovators like Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Steve Jobs in the hope that people will listen and try to challenge him so the band can continue driving forward.

The singer points to The Clash, Cro-Mags and Bad Brains as three pillars of punk all with differing sounds and approaches, and so, ultimately, when The OBGMs' validity in punk is questioned, it's a question more deeply rooted in racism than music. It's because people are "seeing a black person making music with a little bit of a groove, but it's still loud and rough," he observes, before pointing out that the level of shit The Clash faced for releasing 'Rock the Casbah' was nowhere near what he battles against every day. "We literally have to be the Obama of rock'n'roll in order to be accepted, and it's crazy, man," he sighs.

"We've been in the band a long time, and you'll find a lot of different ways for people to try to delegitimise us in this space. People will say we're not punk, people will say we're not rock, and those don't feel like major statements but what it does to our actual business is, if you feel that way and these lists exist in how you consume music which are rock and punk catered, they may not consider us at all."

He continues, "So, we have to push as hard. We have to be as loud. Often in rock'n'roll, in punk music particularly, you'll find a lot of people that are self-deprecating, and they're talking about their insecurities, so that's just valid. We're not gonna do that in that way. We're gonna be extremely loud, and I'm gonna tell you exactly what I feel, because we're not gonna play this fucking game, we're not gonna be doing this bullshit no more, man.

"I'm going to tell you what I think I am, I'm going to tell you where I think my position is in this rock game and it should be amongst the top, like tell me who's doing different things? Find an album that sounds like this and I'll wait. I'm confident that you'll be able to pick a few, but over the course of the record? Find an album that sounds like this, there's not one, so give us our comeuppance sir!?"

