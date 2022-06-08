Subscribe to Upset
Photos

Check out The Mysterines' Live At Leeds: In The Park holiday snaps

The Mysterines are let loose at Live At Leeds: In The Park.
Published: 11:27 am, June 08, 2022
Check out The Mysterines' Live At Leeds: In The Park holiday snaps

This weekend just gone (4th June) saw a bunch of bands take over Leeds' Temple Newsam Park for the first-ever Live At Leeds: In The Park.

The packed bill hosted sets from the likes of The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Sports Team, Dream Wife, Coach Party, Kid Kapichi, Lauran Hibberd, and The Mysterines - the latter of whom also spent some time documenting their day just for Upset.

Because everyone looks a bit of nonsense, we asked The Mysterines to take along a disposable camera and capture some of what went on. And because bands are bands, this is what they sent back. An in-depth account of what it's like to be a band at a festival in 2022, it features loads of selfies, some cans, and that same ultra-close-up headshot that's a contractual obligation for 'this sort of thing'. A triumph.

Live At Leeds: In The Park returns in 2023, visit liveatleeds.com for more information.

