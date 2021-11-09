The Mysterines: "Got dealt a good card there in terms of writing an album"

Feature

Rock’s buzziest up-and-comers, The Mysterines have made the most of the past year and a half of turmoil.

Published: 10:17 am, November 09, 2021 Words: Alex Cabré. Photos: Steve Gullick.

2020 might have been a chaotic one for most of us, but for scuzz rock newcomers The Mysterines, it was an opportunity like no other. A year away from the temptation of touring gave the Liverpool foursome, helmed by the inimitably cool Lia Metcalfe, a chance to focus, and to write and record 'Reeling', their explosive debut album just announced for next year.

"As distressing as lockdown was for the whole world, it was actually really, really enjoyable for me. Got dealt a good card there in terms of writing an album," Lia explains over Zoom. "I don't think a lot of those songs would have been written without that time, which is interesting because it was such a freak moment in history, Covid occurin'. There's nothing I've ever experienced in my lifetime that's been anything like that."

Pre-pandemic, The Mysterines - completed by bassist George Favager, guitarist Callum Thompson and Paul Crilly on drums - were trending upwards and gaining speed. 2019's 'Take Control' EP introduced the then-trio as hooky rock virtuosos while tours alongside The Amazons and Royal Blood gave their already massive sound the stages to match. They'd just ticked off their first headline run in February last year when... well, you remember.

"Everything looked like it was really on a great run, and then a month later, everything closed!" laughs George.

Time away hasn't dampened their momentum at all, though. The first taste of the record, 'In My Head' is a grisly, prowling affair with monster riffs à la 'AM' era Arctic Monkeys and Lia's most commanding vocals to date. It dropped back in July and went straight onto BBC 6 Music's A list.

"Radio 6 and especially Steve Lamacq have always supported everything we've done. We appreciate it a lot," she nods.

Lia also got stuck when it came to making the video, which sees the band shredding it in a hazy warehouse on a dark and stormy night. Its striking monochrome aesthetic was inspired by her love of film noir.

"I've always been interested in film. I've never actually edited anything before, but I enjoyed doing it, and I probably will do it again on the next video. I love film so much, so I'm a bit of a control freak when it comes to that [aspect of the band]. The more videos that come out surrounding the campaign, the more the audience will understand what's being portrayed."

