The Mysterines: "A lot of people don't realise how much of a struggle it is"

Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines are about to tour the UK.

Published: 1:41 pm, February 07, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

Life had a different plan for The Mysterines guitarist and singer Lia Metcalfe when she decided to start writing songs at the age of nine.

"To me, especially from the beginning, I was never really like, I want to be in a band, or want to tour and do all this," she says. "I was never like that, and I'm still not really. I'm not in it for anything else other than the fact I enjoy writing songs and that's all I do."

But here she is, having just wrapped up a support tour with The Amazons, along with previous ones for Royal Blood and Miles Kane. Now The Mysterines even have their first headline tour booked in for February.

So it's safe to say that the road has been an unexpected result of Lia deciding to pen some songs, and eventually finding a band.

It all began one night at an open mic when Lia had decided to focus on writing more defined songs at the age of "twelve or thirteen." (On her aged nine output she says, "They weren't very good obviously. I wouldn't count them as songs.")

Meeting The Mysterines current manager, who helped her hone in on working with other musicians led Lia to form the current trio including bassist "George [Favager], who I met when I was like, thirteen, after school, in a park or something." And Chrissy Moore completing the outfit on drums.

The natural progression from bedroom songwriter to touring band has been a whirlwind, one that undoubtedly takes its toll, but it's no new story that upcoming groups have to work hard when first starting.

"I think a lot of people don't realise like how much of a struggle it is," she muses. "They think it's like a glamorous thing for us; we actually tour around the UK in a car with all our gear, that for one is pretty annoying and dangerous."

When they're burning those miles and hours on the road, the only thing keeping them going is the belief in what they're doing, and The Mysterines are the type of band who hold that belief dear to their road-weary hearts.

"I think initially when you first start touring; you don't understand the concept of believing in what you're doing," Lia says. "It's only when you get to the point, for example, you're on at like seven o'clock; You haven't eaten all day, and you just drove all day, you just got to the venue, and the only thing that's going to get you through a gig is believing in yourself.

"It's all about belief and adrenaline, and like tricking yourself into thinking you're at a stage you're not. It's a weird concept; it's not as black and white as people think it is."

