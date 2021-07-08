The Maine: "It's a really important time for people to be vocal"

Feature

For their eighth studio album, The Maine are delving deep into their emotional scrapbook.

Published: 10:11 am, July 08, 2021 Words: Jack Press. Photos: Dirk Mai.

Life is not a cul de sac. It's not even a one-way street. It's a suburban labyrinth of shifting scenery and bittersweet memories. One minute it's sepia-toned nostalgia, the next a monochrome reminder of melancholy. It's a spectrum of feelings and flavours that slide up and down between bittersweet and bubblegum. It's something we all come to realise in time as the fountain of youth dries up, and it's a sentiment alternative outliers The Maine share on their eighth album, 'XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time'.

"This record is a bit of a love letter to uncertain moments in life, and also to happy, joyous moments as well," admits lead guitarist Jared Monaco, an air of sombre enthusiasm soaking our conversation. "Without both of those, it's very difficult to be a complete person; you have to take the good with the bad."

Born out of the beautiful moments life throws our way, from the birth of drummer Pat Kirch's first child to vocalist John O'Callaghan getting married, 'XOXO' acts more like an audible photo album than it does a record. It's at once as optimistic as it is pessimistic, dealing with the duality of those magic memories in our lives. It explores the anxiety that hides away until we're happy and haunts the moments we want to cherish most. It's very much an album for the paranoid pandemic times, but not by design.

"To be extremely clear, this is not a COVID record; this is not anything to do with what is happening with that," Jared asserts, firmly putting his foot down at the mention of making a record associated with the modern-day Voldemort. "It's more about a mental state; the way that we fluctuate, the way that we go from one thing to the other, the way that we're not always hot, we're not always cold."

It's a mental state the members of The Maine - rounded out by bassist Garrett Nickelsen and guitarist Kennedy Brock - are all too familiar with. Whilst 'XOXO' is the work of their resident wordsmith John, it's riddled with moments they can all relate to - it wouldn't exist if it didn't.

For Jared, it's an album that harks back to the battle between being a rockstar on the road and a partner on the porch; a representation of his mindset when he almost left The Maine months before the release of 'You Are OK.'

"Being able to relate to that idea is extremely important; to be able to say 'hey, there's this part of my life that makes me feel this'. That opens the door to feeling connected to whatever it is that we're working on," he explains, pausing to ponder the crossroads 'XOXO' has taken them through. "I see a lot of those things that I've experienced in my life being represented with what we're doing right now, you know, there's been plenty of ups and downs for me in the last couple years in and out of this band, so [love and anxiety in real time] is a concept I know really well."

It's a concept that's been out in the open. There's a level of honesty between the band and their fans, the 8123 community, that so many other artists strive for. Back in the times when gigs were things we went to in real life, The Maine would meet their fans at the end. As much as their fans found solace in sharing their experiences with them, so too have they as a band found sharing what most would keep as secrets with their community. Mental health has always been a part of their mantra at the end of the day, not something they've shied away from.

"When we started a rock band, it was, you know, to start a rock band, but the more we grew, and the more we've experienced, and the more people that we've met, and the more experiences that they've shared with us - it's pretty apparent that being able to talk about those things with our fan base, and to not shy away from these sort of topics, has been really important for us," he explains. Emotion creeps through like cracks in the pavement of his voice as he considers the reasons The Maine exists beyond being a band "being able to keep that sort of human element alive throughout every single thing that we've done is our way of giving people a place to go to work through things.

"When everyone's feeling isolated - whether it's the pandemic or the internet, or maybe you've just been stuck in your house for a while, or whatever it is - it's a really important time for people to be vocal, and to have that thing that they can look to that reminds them that they're not doing it by themselves."

