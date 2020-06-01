The Homeless Gospel Choir: Trash talk

Feature

'This Land Is Your Landfill' is something of a new chapter for The Homeless Gospel Choir.

Published: 9:15 am, June 01, 2020 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Martyna Wisniewska.

Yet Zanetti is someone who's songwriting often seems to hit on a topic at just the right time. 2017's 'Presents Normal' tackled issues of mental health, just as the debate on the matter went mainstream. This time, he's contending with the apocalypse – in numerous guises – and looking to find a way to navigate his way through all this shit safely.

"I thought that, in maybe five years' time, when things are really terrible, that people would look back at this record and be like 'Hey, that guy was pretty funny'. I mean, take [lead single] 'Art Punk'; that's a song about being trapped inside your house and being afraid to go out. That's something we're experiencing this very moment!"

"I couldn't have predicted that this would happen," he laughs, when pressed on the themes. "I made a record about the end of the world that was released while the world was ending. If you'd have told me, I would have never believed that.

While this interview took place in the middle of lockdown – Zanetti will spend the day busying himself with art therapy before performing a solo set online in the evening – 'This Land Is Your Landfill' was written long before the coronavirus halted normality. Yet it feels like a suitable album for these dark days, tackling big themes of global warming, environmentalism and religious extremism, with Zanetti's razor-sharp wit and critical eye still front and centre, despite the bolstered backing.

Indeed, a creative rebirth feels rather apt, especially for 2020 – a year in which much of normal life has come to a crashing standstill.

"This album is a very definite divide between the old material and the new direction we're going," he continues. "It's like, this is the sound that I'm hearing, and this is the noise that I want to make. Hopefully, this is how it's going to look when we get to show this as a band."

Where previously the focus was on mental health and personal storytelling, here, backed by a hand-picked group of punk rock peers featuring Matt Miller (Wingnut Dishwasher Union), Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station) Megan Schroer (Kitty Kat Fan Club, Boys) and Craig Luckman (Belly Boys), Zanetti has added stereo surround sound to his hyperkinetic and personal stories. The results are electrifying.

"If there's one thing I want to convey, it's that there's nothing folk-punk about this album. Nothing. It's a loud fucking punk rock record."

Zanetti calls this his framework for the album, and once the concept was established, he found himself facing a creative deluge of ideas. As well as a songwriter, he has also published two books and is working on a third. Throw in a newly-established band, with members who all have their own sense of creativity which they want to bring to the party, and it has made for a rather prosperous time for Zanetti. It also means that such a plan was essential to bring it all together.

"One thing I like about writing songs together as a band – and coming up with the ideas together as a band – is that we're able to have a framework and say that all of our ideas are going to fit within the story of the framework.

"So, then it's 'What do we want to write about?' We want to write a concept record about the end of the world, and how we have to surf on a wave of trash with a smile on our faces to pull us through, or we're going to be crushed by the hopelessness or the sadness that comes with being 36-years-old, having no income and no healthcare, in a country where our politicians are eating our young alive.

"Then it's saying, 'Can we write a record that reflects that? This is the framework, and this is what we have to work within? Okay, let's fucking do it."

Yet it has been a challenge for Zanetti to hit these doomsday themes without damaging his mental health. It can be easy to find yourself bombarded by despair, propagated by 24-hour news channels or ill-informed posters on Twitter and Facebook – places where it is easy to end up in a rabbit role. For Zanetti, it means finding ways to digest the message, get back to creating art and then switching off to ensure it doesn't become overwhelming:

"Before my grandpap went to bed, he'd sit down, and he'd read the newspaper for 30 minutes. Every night. Like, 'This is how the day went, now I have all the information about the day, I can put the paper away. Tomorrow? I'll worry about tomorrow in tomorrow's paper'.

"Now, information is changing so quickly – and there is so much misinformation out there, and people just saying God knows what about nothing. Take this coronavirus. Should you wear a mask? Should you not wear a mask? Should it be a cloth mask? Should it be a disposable mask? Can you go to the grocery store without a mask? Is it okay to send your kids to daycare?

"There are all these things happening, and there's so much information available it, I just try to poke in once a day. I read NPR. I think, in the US anyway, it's a straight-down-the-middle news outlet, and it gives you the pertinent information that you need. I read it, I find out what I need to know, then I turn that motherfucker off before it sucks you in.

"I guess my issue is this," he says, jumping to a tangent. "I care. I really care.

"There are a number of my friends who posted stuff like, 'Well, we lost my dad to the coronavirus' or 'We lost Uncle Larry to the coronavirus' or 'We lost grandma to the coronavirus'. There's only so much sadness you can take. And I'm not trying to sound like a selfish, entitled baby, but for my mental health to be okay, I need to unplug. I need to not see so much sadness; I have to make some space for my own, so I can go and make art, or read, or just get away from it all."

This idea of caring certainly manifests itself on 'This Land Is Your Landfill'. Sure, it's an album about the end of days, but only because Zanetti sees so much that's positive in the human race that he wants to save it. Issues like denying global warming and religious extremism all shine a light on how wrong the human race can get it, but it has to be balanced by the hope. If the Homeless Gospel Choir can bring a bit of joy by saving the world while surfing on a pile of trash, then that must surely count for something…

Taken from the June issue of Upset. The Homeless Gospel Choir's new album 'This Land Is Your Landfill' is out now.