Festivals

It's time for The Great Escape 2022

One of the first festivals of spring-summer, The Great Escape is taking over Brighton.

Published: 2:36 pm, May 12, 2022

It seems like it was only yesterday we bid farewell to 2021’s shortened festival season, and we’re already welcoming in 2022’s edition with open arms. Then again, with Brighton’s new music extravaganza The Great Escape to look forward to, it’s hardly a shock we’d be so enthusiastic. While the south coast bash might be best known for its chops at the indier end of the spectrum, recent years have seen the event really push out its genre-free credentials, celebrating the best music of all shades and flavours. 2022 is no different, and we’re delighted to be joining them this weekend to highlight some of the best heavier talent on the planet. This Saturday, 14th May, we're holding a special all-day showcase at Brighton's Volks, featuring Bears In Trees, Yours Truly, Planet, Micromoon, Kelsy Karter, AlienBlaze, The Scratch, Fraulein and Hawxx. They're part of a larger line-up including the likes of Beach Riot, Bob Vylan, Cassyette, Witch Fever, Daisy Brain, Sprints and more. Here are just a few acts we think you should definitely check out at this year's festival.

YOURS TRULY

Aussie punks Yours Truly should need no introduction. Fresh off a support run with Against The Current, and with an ARIA nomination under their belt, they're standing on the edge of something new and exciting. Catch them this weekend for a preview of what to expect. Volks, 8pm, Saturday 14th May

WITCH FEVER

Manchester's Witch Fever have made all the right moves over recent months, but what follows over the rest of 2022 should change everything for the four-piece. With an album to come, and expectations set sky high, they're one of the most exciting rock bands on the planet right now. You can't get a higher recommendation than that. Volks, 7pm, Friday 13th May

DAISY BRAIN

The musical project of Will Tse, Daisy Brain has been making big noises over recent months. Written and produced from his Hackney bedroom, his mix of grunge and Britpop fizzes like a bucket of sherbet. Catch him while you can. Amazon New Music Stage, 7.15pm, Thursday 12th May

BEARS IN TREES

Growing up on mid 00s emo-pop and Very Online fandom, Bears In Trees have turned into the sort of band they were always destined to be. Drenched in weird humour and a sense of community, they're easy to love. Volks, 9pm, Saturday 14th May

BEACH RIOT

Beach Riot's debut album 'Sub Atomic Party Cool' makes it pretty clear that the four piece are no boring old blow hards. With influences cited as wide and weird as 4am mozzarella sticks, PJ Harvey, dark comedy and Brighton beach hangover fry-ups, the latter sounds especially attractive. Waterbear, 9pm, Friday 13th May

CASSYETTE

Casyette is already making a bit of a storm both inside and outsite 'the rock scene'. With genre boundaries a thing of the past and louder sounds becoming more and more the prevailing wind, she's an artist on the way up, make no mistake. Chalk, 8.15pm, Thursday 12th May / Concorde 2, 6.30pm, Saturday 14th May

CRAWLERS

Ascending to wider attention via the wildfire of social media, Crawlers have since signed to one of the biggest record labels on the planet. That doesn't mean they're suddenly some boring, slick machine automatroning their way to the top. Raw, honest and emotionally charged, they've been gathering plaudits from all the right places. Amazon New Music Stage, 6.15pm, Friday 13th May

DREAM NAILS

Dream Rails bring all of the good stuff, all of the time. It's not just their music that's tip top and demanding attention, but the messages and causes behind it too. A good time in all senses of the word. Three Wise Cats (Casablanca), 12.15pm, Saturday 14th May

JOE & THE SHITBOYS