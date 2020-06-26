The Ghost Inside: "The accident showed us what this could be, what this means, and what this is"

Feature

Vocalist Jonathan Vigil describes the band's fight back to fitness.

Published: 11:48 am, June 26, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

As quick as a clap of thunder, life can change. Back in 2015, The Ghost Inside's world completely turned upside down when they were involved in a tragic accident while travelling between shows in support of their 2014 record, 'Dear Youth'. When their tour bus collided head-on with a tractor-trailer while headed west to Mesa, Arizona, the drivers of both vehicles died, while passengers suffered significant injuries.

"There was a good while after the accident where I was like, 'Dude I'm done with this - I don't want to do this anymore'," vocalist Jonathan Vigil admits. "I don't want to put myself at risk. I don't want to put other guys at risk again."

This fear was more than understandable. Life's uncertainties are rife enough, let alone having to get through the physical and emotional trauma of an accident completely out of your control. But, being The Ghost Inside, a band who profess to be purveyors of "positive, big one-liners," the weight of those previously penned words had helped their fans, and now it was time for the fans to help them.

"Every single day on social media we'd get these messages, these really kind sentiments about what our band was. We knew people liked our band before, but now they were showing [us] the hope we gave people," Vigil says.

"They were like, 'Look, you showed me to not give up… look what you guys said here, you can't give up'. It was just the thing we needed. Well, at least I needed. I can't speak for everybody else. It was the thing I needed to be like I do want to do this. I do want to prove all those things right, and I do really want to stand behind what we said. I want to feel those things again."

The Ghost Inside - in which Vigil is currently joined by lead guitarist Zach Johnson, drummer Andrew Tkaczyk, and rhythm guitarist Chris Davis (bassist Jim Riley very recently departed following the admittance that he has previously used racist slurs: "We are here to say that we as a band fully condemn racism and support the black community in the fight against systemic racism," reads the band's statement on the matter) - have always been the kind of band to stand for perseverance, but Vigil notes: "We didn't necessarily have to go through all the things that we said." This time, things were different. Laughing, he says: "Now we had to put our money where our mouth was."

Regardless of the accident, whatever new music was to come from The Ghost Inside was always going to be a new endeavour. After founding member, lead guitarist, and predominant composer Aaron Brooks left in late-2014, when it came to new songs, it was all a fresh process anyway.

With some material being bandied about before the accident, the groundwork was already in motion, but post-accident, the meaning changed and it found itself becoming an exorcising of everything - something that can be heard in the raw brutality, or soaring melodies, riding throughout the decisive onslaught.

"As dark as it is to say this, the accident showed us a lot, you know? Not just the downside of things, but it also gave us a sense of reinvigoration. It showed us what this could be, what this means and what this is," Vigil says.

Which is why it makes sense for their comeback album, of sorts, to be self-titled. After all, it's The Ghost Inside returning to be a more explosive, cathartic iteration than pre-accident, laying claim to themselves and the band they'd suffered for. "That wasn't the plan at all," Vigil counters. "We tossed around a couple of ideas of what to call the record and just nothing could do it justice. How do you make a word or a phrase encompass the last five years of our lives?"

