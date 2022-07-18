The Faim: "We've got more left in the tank"

Feature

The Faim are getting ready for action. With their second outing 'Talk Talk', the Aussie four-piece are gearing up to introduce a new era.

Published: 11:47 am, July 18, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Jake Crawford.

For the past few years, globetrotting group The Faim have been firing ideas for their second album ‘Talk Talk’ at each other from Australia to LA. Working via remote sessions, the distance has only strengthened their bond. “[It’s] mainly because we’re all in the places we want to be,” founding bassist Stephen Beerkans explains. “There’s only so long you can write and work somewhere that your heart isn’t.”

Since they formed, the four-piece have wrangled ambition and drive and turned it into a bonafide job to afford themselves such opportunities. Following the release of their debut album ‘State Of Mind’ a few years ago, it’s been a constant focus to continue their upward trajectory.

Having undergone a lineup change in 2019, these days, the band are tighter than ever. With Sam Tye (guitar) and Linden Marrisen (drums) joining Stephen and Josh Raven (vocals), despite the long range of its members’ hearts, The Faim are armed and ready. Similarly, egos are left at the door. While the bits and pieces that make up ‘Talk Talk’ spawned from the minds of each breathing component, the ritual of bringing them together allowed this second iteration of The Faim to establish ground.

“We’re all adding to the songs that we think represent The Faim as a whole,” Stephen explains. “There’s no ego around who did what because it’s just a team effort to get them to the final spot.”

“That’s definitely a thing that I’m very grateful for with this band,” he continues. “Which I know some other bands don’t have. For a band member to have the ability to be like, ‘Oh yeah, I wasn’t a part of this song, but I’m going to bat for this song like it’s like my life’. You know what I mean?’”

Songwriting can be an intensely personal endeavour; chuck into the mix other people’s opinions, and you can easily wind up with lines drawn and members being told well and truly where to stick their views. But in true Faim fashion, they’ve got each other’s backs. And even if they don’t get near a song (“I didn’t even touch the bass on ‘The Hills’”), the fact that they only care about the bigger picture makes The Faim a watertight unit.

“When you spend as much time together as we do, you know what people are going to like and not like,” Stephen considers, mentioning that he’s written “like a million ideas” that haven’t made the cut.

