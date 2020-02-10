Check out The Faim's Aussie playlist, feat. Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane and more

February's issue of Upset is an Aussie extravaganza fronted by rowdy trio Dune Rats. To help celebrate the occasion, Linden from The Faim has put together a playlist of his local faves - keep an eye out for this lot.
Slowly Slowly - Low
Melbourne's Slowly Slowly have recently released this alt-rock banger. Has a hint of a 90s vibe to it. Really cool track.
Sly Withers - Lately
Sly Withers have been on the rise for years, and their new EP Gravis is absolutely killer. 'Lately' is a fast gritty banger that's a must-listen for any alt-rock fan.
Stella Donnelly - Tricks
I love this song because of the clever juxtaposition between the lyrics and the music. Musically, Tricks is a playful, happy-sounding song while lyrics are a thorned discussion of some serious underlying themes.
Spacey Jane - Head Cold
Head Cold is a jangly indie-rock tune that'll be stuck in your head for days after listening. Super keen for their debut album.
RedHook - Fake
We toured with these guys at the start of the year, and they keep getting better release after release. If nu-metal is your thing, check it out.
