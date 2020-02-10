Subscribe to Upset
February 2020
Check out The Faim's Aussie playlist, feat. Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane and more

It's an Aussie extravaganza.
Published: 12:25 pm, February 10, 2020
February's issue of Upset is an Aussie extravaganza fronted by rowdy trio Dune Rats. To help celebrate the occasion, Linden from The Faim has put together a playlist of his local faves - keep an eye out for this lot.

Slowly Slowly - Low
Melbourne's Slowly Slowly have recently released this alt-rock banger. Has a hint of a 90s vibe to it. Really cool track.

Sly Withers - Lately
Sly Withers have been on the rise for years, and their new EP Gravis is absolutely killer. 'Lately' is a fast gritty banger that's a must-listen for any alt-rock fan.

Stella Donnelly - Tricks
I love this song because of the clever juxtaposition between the lyrics and the music. Musically, Tricks is a playful, happy-sounding song while lyrics are a thorned discussion of some serious underlying themes.

Spacey Jane - Head Cold
Head Cold is a jangly indie-rock tune that'll be stuck in your head for days after listening. Super keen for their debut album.

RedHook - Fake
We toured with these guys at the start of the year, and they keep getting better release after release. If nu-metal is your thing, check it out.

