Check out The Faim's Aussie playlist, feat. Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane and more

Playlist

It's an Aussie extravaganza.

Published: 12:25 pm, February 10, 2020

February's issue of Upset is an Aussie extravaganza fronted by rowdy trio Dune Rats. To help celebrate the occasion, Linden from The Faim has put together a playlist of his local faves - keep an eye out for this lot.



Slowly Slowly - Low

Melbourne's Slowly Slowly have recently released this alt-rock banger. Has a hint of a 90s vibe to it. Really cool track.



Sly Withers - Lately

Sly Withers have been on the rise for years, and their new EP Gravis is absolutely killer. 'Lately' is a fast gritty banger that's a must-listen for any alt-rock fan.



Stella Donnelly - Tricks

I love this song because of the clever juxtaposition between the lyrics and the music. Musically, Tricks is a playful, happy-sounding song while lyrics are a thorned discussion of some serious underlying themes.



Spacey Jane - Head Cold

Head Cold is a jangly indie-rock tune that'll be stuck in your head for days after listening. Super keen for their debut album.



RedHook - Fake

We toured with these guys at the start of the year, and they keep getting better release after release. If nu-metal is your thing, check it out.