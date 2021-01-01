The Dirty Nil: "We definitely have a dark sense of humour"

Feature

Recorded as the world went a little nuts, The Dirty Nil’s third album is a triumph against the odds. But then did we expect anything else? No. Not really. Vocalist Luke Bentham explains all.

Published: 2:33 pm, January 01, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Sam Tomlinson.

"There's a big attitude right now of people in rock'n'roll that feels like, 'we're just gonna pause, and we'll revisit our album when things are better' and all this shit. I'm not trying to be a dick, but that's such a loser attitude."



The Dirty Nil guitarist and vocalist Luke Bentham can come across as a Tasmanian devil kind of character, especially with his smirk gunning down the phone. He loves rock music, and loves his band even more, refusing to stop until the blessed rock in his veins runs dry.

"You have no idea when this is going to end," he continues. "Just put out your album, do a cool thing around it - like really do a lot of work around it - and then start working on the next one instead of sitting around languishing like fucking lazy boys and waiting until the fucking rain goes away. That just doesn't make sense to me. There, welcome to my TED Talk."

Without a single snarl of animosity from his guffawing words, the tongue-in-cheek nature of the Canadian trio comes to life when chatting with Luke. Right now, he's stood in the empty shell of the house he and Dirty Nil bandmates, bassist Ross Miller and drummer Kyle Fisher, have shared for the past few years. They're all moving on to their next chapters, just as their third outing 'Fuck Art' edges closer to its release on New Years Day 2021 - an all-round statement in itself given the album is a celebration of life, its hits as well as its misses, with an unbridled rock soundtrack.

This decision makes immediate sense because The Dirty Nil are a band born out of "a couple of mission statements" including to "troll the world" - before that had such poisonous connotations, mind you - and most of all "to confuse and bemuse is our modus operandi!"

"We definitely have a dark sense of humour about things and a sense of the absurd. But I think, overall, we have a profound love and nerd-like obsession with rock and roll; all of the more tasteful elements of it and shitty like Limp Bizkit/Sugar Ray parts of it too - we have an appreciation for all of it."

A self-confessed "type A personality" who revs himself into "a kind of sarcastic state of invincibility," Luke, and his Dirty Nil motley crew, are the kind of band doing this because they want to.

"We hate the cool kids - the elitist types of guitar-based music in general," he says. "We enjoy pissing them off and confusing them with bizarre covers and other choices like that. And so I feel that I think that's why we feel so powerful and fun, because we have a serious sense of mischief and a real feeling of invincibility towards critics or the tastemakers - we don't care."

Spending his time "trying to get everything out of every single day that [he] possibly can - coming up with zany ideas with the team, and doing everything in my power to help implement them." That also includes naming their third album, 'Fuck Art', after an incident at an art class involving an old man and an outburst at being unable to paint. It truly is an album that wants to celebrate everything but 2020's eggshell topics.

Within its raucous rock 'n' roll soul, amidst the searing guitar lines loaded with smirks and knowing joy come songs of jealousy, love, hope and even vengeance. Complete with moments yearning for an audience to clap in a sweaty club, or just headbanging euphoria, 'Fuck Art' is unashamed, unabashed - just like its creators.

