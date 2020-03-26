The Chats: "We had a crack at some of the things that piss us off"

Feature

Come hellfire or high water, The Chats seem to be unstoppable.

Published: 10:22 am, March 26, 2020 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

Having a quiet chat with The Chats isn't as easy as you'd expect. Not when one hell of a rainstorm is kicking off overhead. It might have once seemed that those horrific bushfires that engulfed much of Australia would never end, but the reality is a little different tonight. "It's proper pissing it down mate," murmurs Josh Price, nearly totally deafened by the rain in the background as we chat on the phone, the guitarist and (often) spokesman for the Aussie punks kicking back as we catch up about 'High Risk Behaviour'. This, the full-length debut for the band who have been on a stratospheric rise ever since they burst into notoriety in 2017 on the back of the ridiculously catchy 'Smoko', is about to burst overhead. And it's gonna result in a deafening storm of its own.

When 'Smoko', and the accompanying video went around the world in a flash, it eventually landed on the desktop of one Dave Grohl who in turn recommended the band to Josh Homme. "One night we were sitting there [at home], the next day it had a million views!" Josh explains. Since then, tours with Queens Of The Stone Age and Iggy Pop have followed as well as a string of sold-out shows off their own backs. It's been a whirlwind journey already then, but Josh isn't exactly a motormouth when it comes to describing how the last few years have felt. Just like their music, it seems like The Chats keep it short and sweet. "Been good, mate. Played some big shows. Having fun." There's a refreshing lack of bs surrounding both the band and guitarist. Certainly, there's no lengthy and overused anecdotes or tirades about the state of modern society tonight, a tendency to cut straight to the point that goes hand-in-hand with a record where the vast majority of tracks are done and dusted in under two minutes.

And what a record it is. 'High Risk Behaviour', supposedly named after the time that drummer Matt Boggis was booked by an over-zealous police officer for skateboarding in the wrong place, is full of just that kind of behaviour. Josh though, downplays the event. "It's just about doing fun stuff I guess, but I dunno, it could mean anything really." One thing is for sure, however, and that is the sweat you can almost feel on your face on every listen, a distinct live vibe present on a record that is fitting for a band that prefer to simply perform three takes in the studio and pick the best version each time. Recorded over 18 months, ("It only took that long cos we were so lazy, we would only record for a day at a time"), you can hear the progression as the record continues. "Oh yeah, we sorta changed our sound as we went on," agrees Josh. "We've had these songs for ages, we had written most of them when 'Smoko' came out. It was just a matter of actually recording them."

