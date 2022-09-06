The Amazons: "We're still growing and finding our feet musically"

Feature

Think you know what to expect from The Amazons? Think again.

Published: 8:50 am, September 06, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Pandemic travel restrictions have separated many from their loved ones over the past few years. For The Amazons' frontman Matt Thomson, it meant he had to go to great lengths to reunite with his partner, stopping off in Mexico for a couple of weeks and then making his way up to the US. "It was a nice loophole - it was also legal!" he stresses, laughing. It's this time that inspired the Berkshire band's third outing, 'How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?', and found them channelling their inner-Romeos.

It's certainly a decided departure from the darker riff-heavy world of their second album, 'Future Dust'. So, is this the death of the riff, then?!

A moment of silence falls upon the pub's table as Matt and bassist Elliot Briggs smile. It turns out, maybe it is. "There's always a route back," Matt considers, "but you have to rely on your instinct." Fear not; there's still a shadow of the tasty-riff toting hard-rocking Amazons on 'Ready For Something', but, for the moment, it's time to lighten the mood.

Recalling 'Fuzzy Tree' from that second album, Matt remembers saying, "'This is the heaviest we'll ever go'. Like, I'm glad we've done it, but we'll never go there again. I don't want to go there again because it's boring and not reflective music I listen to." After a quick skim through their Spotifys, it turns out they're more in the realms of HAIM and Phoebe Bridgers et al; unabashed music, delivering emotions on all fronts while keeping things cool, calm and collected.

Their second album was what Matt also refers to as "basically being our idea of a rock star." Toting custom leather jackets, and slicked-back hair, that era was all about embracing their inner rock 'n' roller while "paying homage to our heroes and stuff." But all this rocking and rolling took a toll on the band. "I felt, by the end of touring in 'Future Dust', we were coming offstage - while it was fun - we weren't necessarily fulfilled with the songs," reveals Matt. "So I think we always wanted to just move slightly lighter. That doesn't mean like whimsical, or frivolous, it means just actually making music that's more positive or hopeful."

The manifest for evolving into this new chapter came from a time Matt was kipping over at Maggie Rogers' house in the US. From this little sojourn not only came some co-writing on 'Say It Again', but also a little lightbulb moment while digging through piles of clothes Maggie had been gifted. "She'd got these huge leather boots that were silver with red stars," Matt remembers. "And I was like, you've got to wear them; these are incredible. And she was like, 'I don't know, they are amazing, but they're someone else's rock star'."

Sick of being someone else's version, The Amazons' take on rock star now is more relaxed. They're all about embracing feelings rather than obtuse ideas and thoughts. It also didn't help that comments on videos from the 'Future Dust' era came from the 'real rock is back' brigade. Shuddering, Matt quickly adds, "It just screams red flags - get the fuck out! So hopefully, people will listen to our new record and say, that's not very real rock. That would be a fantastic accolade."

The process for 'How Will I Know...' was, as with most bands nowadays, a remote affair with ideas swirling around Dropbox folders before finally emerging as this third iteration of The Amazons. "This was a change of direction for us," Elliot recalls fondly. "It made us grow as musicians. I just thought that was more of a bonding thing, more personal."

Even recent touring buddy Royal Blood's Mike Kerr found himself becoming a sounding board for some of 'How Will I Know...' while Matt, for all his travels, was living down in Brighton. After showing him a few bits of the album, including 'Northern Star', which Mike reckons "is like every Amazons song once you strip everything down", it allowed them to dig deeper. "He was like, all your songs are kind of like this, but they've got riffs on."

