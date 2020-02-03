Here's everything you need to know about Sylosis' new album, 'Cycle Of Suffering'

Feature

Josh Middleton tells us about his new full-length.

Published: 11:29 am, February 03, 2020

Josh Middleton from Architects lets us in on some must-knows for his latest metal exploration; the first Sylosis album in five years, ‘Cycle of Suffering’.

1) The album was mostly written in 2016. What most people don't know is that the band went on a hiatus pretty much straight after the last tour we did. I was unhappy at the time and felt like I'd boxed myself in with the sound of Sylosis. After a few months of reassessing what I wanted to do musically, I slowly came back around to the idea of doing a new Sylosis record but with a fresh and more focused perspective. There are numerous reasons why the album took so long for it to be completed and released, but in terms of the writing, it wasn't written that long after Dormant Heart.

2) For 'Devil's In Their Eyes' I actually really wanted to ask Chris Hannah to guest appear on the track but I was too scared to ask him. I love all kinds of music but especially fast stuff, be it thrash, death metal, punk or hardcore - I just love D-beats. So I'm a big Propagandhi fan, and I really like the way Chris writes lyrics, so I actually had him in mind to sing that chorus, but I was worried he would say no, so I didn't get round to asking him to do a guest spot.

3) The album was pretty much tracked backwards over a few years. All of the guitars were recorded first and then the vocals, and we didn't actually record drums the end of 2018, and then the mixing process dragged on and on because I mixed it myself and kept going round in circles. It's really hard when you're so attached to a project musically and trying to mix it as well. It's really beneficial to have someone with a fresh pair of ears mix it. I drove myself crazy and had to give myself a deadline; otherwise, I would just keep tweaking it. I owe a lot to Ermin who mastered the album for steering me in the right direction.

