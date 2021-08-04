Supermilk: "The album's called 'Four by Three' because I collect VHS tapes"

Feature

Ex-Doe drummer Jake Popyura gets up close and personal with a new album under his Supermilk moniker.

Published: 12:03 pm, August 04, 2021 Photos: Julie Ernie.

London multi-instrumentalist and ex-Doe drummer Jake Popyura is back with his new album, ‘Four By Three’. Inspired in part by his love for VHS tapes - it’s even available on one - it’s another fuzzy, lo-fi gem that sees him strip things back more than ever before.



Hello! How are you doing today? What are you up to?

Hello! I am packing all my stuff into boxes in preparation for moving house next week and generally just trying not to have a nosebleed.



Your new album is coming pretty quickly after 'Death Is the Best Thing For You Now', is that just because you had some extra time during the many lockdowns?

Kind of, but I also just like to keep things moving, so it probably would have happened pretty soon after the first one regardless. Some of the songs were half-written around the same time as the songs from 'Death…' but I had way more time to sit down, finish those, write the rest of them and record them due to the various lockdowns.



What else have you been up to over the past year?

The last year I've mostly been… struggling! Like everyone else, I guess. But learning and growing a lot, which sounds lame, but it's true, so there you go. There've been lots of very sweet and also useful moments during this year of mostly shit and piss, so I'm grateful for those.



Has all the turmoil of late impacted your creative process at all? How did you find writing through it?

Not really to be honest, my process has more or less remained the same over the years. I grew up in a pretty remote place without siblings, so I quickly got used to spending time on my own and using music as a way to stave off boredom, so this was just more of the same. I guess some of the lyrics were influenced by the turmoil, but not the process itself.



Do you have any tricks for avoiding writers' block?

If I'm feeling stagnant or having trouble writing these days, I try and force myself to listen to nothing but new music. I've had a bad habit in the past of sticking to older music I already know and like, and as a result, you end up holding all other music up to an impossible standard and getting stuck in routines with writing. But once you pull your head out of your arse, it's clear that there's a lot of great stuff being made at the moment, and there's so much to feel inspired by. I've also started writing full songs in my head while out running, which works well as long as I can remember them by the time I get home!

