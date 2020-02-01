Festival season 2020 is shaping up: here are the events to watch this summer

Sponsored

We may have only had one or two actual festivals thus far in 2020 (hurray for January's sprawling and FREEZING new band fest, Eurosonic), but events season is already well and truly underway with line-up announcements dominating the news agenda on a daily basis. If you fancy heading off to one of this summer's far-flung events, there likely won't be a better time to pick up your tickets. Plus, while some might be very happy with the likes of Barry Manilow concert tickets for Valentine's and Mother's Day (at the Copa, Copacabana), with festivals in Europe bashing out top line-ups in exciting locations like no one's business, it's worth browsing further afield. Here are some of the best picks to keep an eye on.



Bit of a festival curveball, here: Ibiza Rocks is a party that lasts all summer long. This year's mammoth bill includes a residency from Craig David (who's also a staple at many a UK regional fest, and has his own headline dates 'on the way' too, head here for details: Craig David concert tickets), Rudimental and Friends, pool parties and loads more.



Getting in there early, well-regarded two-part festival Rock am Ring and Rock Im Park has not-long confirmed System Of A Down, Green Day, Volbeat, Billy Talent, Broilers, Korn, Disturbed, Deftones, The Offspring, Trailerpark, Bilderbuch, Weezer, Wanda, Alan Walker, Trettmann, Yungblud, Heaven Shall Burn, Powerwolf, Bosse, Of Mice & Men, Motionless In White, and August Burns Red. There are loads more still to come, too.



You can always expect loads of huge names for Belgium's biggest festival - last year's eclectic bill hosted Bring Me The Horizon, Weezer and Muse alongside the likes of The 1975, Lizzo and Kylie. This year, they've got Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, Twenty One Pilots, Beck, Faith No More, Pixies, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Sum 41, The Pretty Reckless, Jimmy Eat World and so many more.



Twenty One Pilots! Billie Eilish! Deftones! Wolf Alice! Yungblud! The Regrettes! Frank Carter! It's still early days, and Mad Cool is already packed with Upset faves, celebrating the event's fifth birthday in style.



The full line-up for the 45th Paléo Festival Nyon will be revealed on Tuesday 24th March; all we know so far is that they've booked absolute legend Céline Dion to perform on an additional day of the festival, on Monday, 20th July. She'll perform as part of her upcoming world tour (pick up your Celine Dion concert tickets here).



It's a wee bit early for Sziget names, but it's renowned for booking huge acts, and picked up 'Best Overseas Festival' at UK Festival Awards 2018 owing to its programme of music, theatre, cabaret, installations, performances and art from across the world.



There's a LOT going on at Lowlands - not only do they attract names like Twenty One Pilots (who played in 2019), they have a wellness village with saunas, hot tubs and sports facilities, dozens of restaurants, food and drink stalls, a market with everything from clothes and vinyl stores to a barber's shop, its own currency, a local radio station, a daily newspaper and, last but not least: seven luxury campsites with flushable toilets, hot showers and dressing tables.

This year's line-up is set to feature Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Shame and Fever 333, along with Lewis Capaldi, Caribou, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Rex Orange County, Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, Foals, Georgia, Glass Animals, London Grammar, Michael Kiwanuka, and LOADS more.



