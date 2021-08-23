Strange Bones: "I've always been chasing the magic dragon"

The debut album from Blackpool foursome Strange Bones, 'England Screams' does exactly as you'd expect, taking some of humanity's most acute ills to task via urgent, experimental punk. It was born from "trying to understand the relationship between order and chaos," guitarist and vocalist Bobby Bentham explains. "The album also looks at the devil inside, and finding that balance between light and dark."
Hi Bobby, how's it going? What are you up to today?
It's going very well, thank you. I'm editing a music video today, going to rehearsal and then making music all night long.
How's Blackpool doing at the moment?
Blackpool is its same old magical self. The tower still lights up, and the seagulls still rob your chips.
What was the timeline like on your debut album, was it all put together during the pandemic?
It didn't take as long as I thought it would, I'm definitely my own worst enemy in terms of being overly critical, but at one point, I just had to step back and realise I was picking at it. It was put together during the pandemic, but that didn't hinder the process at all.
What did all the lockdowns and distancing mean for you guys logistically when it came to writing and recording?
I wrote and recorded everything myself at home, so it didn't make any difference. Three of us are brothers so rehearsal is easy!
It's taken you guys a while to get to a full-length, hasn't it? Why have you held off until now?
I've never felt fully happy with what I was making until now. I still love a bunch of the old stuff, but this new stuff is next level, and I'm so happy with how it's turned out. I also wanted to feel like my production and mixing was up to scratch before I tackled a full length. I think I've always been chasing the magic dragon with the tunes I make; I've had a vague idea in my head of a sound I wanted, but what came out didn't satisfy me how I wanted it to, I think I caught that dragon.
It seems like a good time to explore themes of order and chaos?
Absolutely, not just on a societal level but also within our heads. This idea kind of fucked me up when I started thinking about it. It can be applied to everything in our lives in so many different ways. Every idea that we have and make moves on is born from chaos; that order appears when the idea becomes a reality. This influenced me a lot whilst putting the album together.
How did the collaborations come together? Were they done remotely?
They were all done remotely. 'Menace' with Bob Vylan was done way before the album but this is one of my favourites and needed to be in there. I met Pav4n a couple of years back in London and finally sent him a tune; it still blows my mind that we have made this track together, as I've been a massive Foreign Beggars fan for as long as I can remember. I connected with Death Tour, and we made something crazy; these boys are mad, I love it.
How did you approach curating the album's tracklisting?
The tracklisting fell together pretty quick; a bunch of the songs are in the order that I wrote them, so it kind of felt right already.
Do you know when you're going to tour the album? It must be tough getting dates booked in at the mo?
It's all been on the ropes, understandably, but we are working to get a bunch of shows locked in towards the end of the year, which I cannot wait for. It seems like a lifetime since we were on the stage.
Taken from the September issue of Upset. Strange Bones' debut album 'England Screams' is out 20th August.
