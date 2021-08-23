Strange Bones: "I've always been chasing the magic dragon"

Feature

Strange Bones try to sort order from chaos with their new album, ‘England Screams’.

Published: 11:49 am, August 23, 2021 Photos: Alizon Taho & Jon Foxley-Evans.

The debut album from Blackpool foursome Strange Bones, 'England Screams' does exactly as you'd expect, taking some of humanity's most acute ills to task via urgent, experimental punk. It was born from "trying to understand the relationship between order and chaos," guitarist and vocalist Bobby Bentham explains. "The album also looks at the devil inside, and finding that balance between light and dark."



Hi Bobby, how's it going? What are you up to today?

It's going very well, thank you. I'm editing a music video today, going to rehearsal and then making music all night long.



How's Blackpool doing at the moment?

Blackpool is its same old magical self. The tower still lights up, and the seagulls still rob your chips.



What was the timeline like on your debut album, was it all put together during the pandemic?

It didn't take as long as I thought it would, I'm definitely my own worst enemy in terms of being overly critical, but at one point, I just had to step back and realise I was picking at it. It was put together during the pandemic, but that didn't hinder the process at all.



What did all the lockdowns and distancing mean for you guys logistically when it came to writing and recording?

I wrote and recorded everything myself at home, so it didn't make any difference. Three of us are brothers so rehearsal is easy!



It's taken you guys a while to get to a full-length, hasn't it? Why have you held off until now?

I've never felt fully happy with what I was making until now. I still love a bunch of the old stuff, but this new stuff is next level, and I'm so happy with how it's turned out. I also wanted to feel like my production and mixing was up to scratch before I tackled a full length. I think I've always been chasing the magic dragon with the tunes I make; I've had a vague idea in my head of a sound I wanted, but what came out didn't satisfy me how I wanted it to, I think I caught that dragon.

