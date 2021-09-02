Static Dress: "We really come to life in a live setting"

Slam Dunk

Catch the band at this year's Slam Dunk.

Published: 11:30 am, September 02, 2021

Fast making a name from Slam Dunk’s northern home of Leeds, Static Dress are a must-see-right-now if ever there was one.



Hello Oli! How's it going? What've you been up to today?

Hey! I'm doing better, thank you - just working hard on show prep for our upcoming sets at Upsurge Fest and Slam Dunk.



How have you been spending time during lockdowns?

A lot of the pandemic for me has turned into a blur; I feel like I've lost months of my life at a time whilst working between projects. I've learnt a lot about myself personally and focused on trying to improve my output on the people around me and life in general.



How has not being able to tour properly over the past year or so impacted you?

Last year was meant to be our year of finally getting out there and touring the world, but obviously, with COVID happening, that dream was unfortunately blocked... But I'm positive! I am a firm believer that opportunities will always come back around if you keep putting the work in.



Were there any events you were especially sad about missing out on?

Thankfully a lot of what we had locked in was never announced, so hopefully, we can just reorganise and reconstruct it. We also had a euro tour with Holding Absence which we unfortunately never got to do, and now, due to Brexit being in full effect, I'm personally not too sure when we will get to go over there.



When was the last time you performed live? How was it?

We recently just played the Download Festival pilot, and we got the chance to play in front of thousands of people on a Sunday morning which in itself felt like a massive deal.

The experience was pretty overwhelming for me personally, and unfortunately, due to health conditions, the set was a little tougher than anticipated, but to even step on a stage in front of so many people was a huge moment in itself.



Are you ready for festival season to kick back into gear properly? Have you had much time to rehearse?

I can't wait for festival season. Getting to see all the people I've missed seeing for like two years is going to feel so good! We've been working as hard as we can to make sure we are in the best position we can be for when everything comes back in full force.



Are you having to take any extra pandemic-led precautions to play your upcoming dates?

I'm not really a fan of sit down/distanced shows - it feels more like a comedy club than a rock show, so we as a band rather focus on creating out of this world live stream events. We can rejoin the real world when the time is right to do so.



You're performing at Slam Dunk soon, are there any other acts on the bill you're looking forward to seeing or catching up with?

I'm really excited to catch Alkaline Trio, Dollskin, Malevolence and Loathe.



Do you have anything special planned for your set?

With it being outdoors, I feel you get limited in the theatrics that can be achieved without it looking like a Wacky Warehouse, but we feel as a band we really come to life in a live setting. A lot of people who are into our music haven't had the chance to see us yet, so it feels like they're really going to see us in our true essence.



What else have you got coming up? Any exciting plans in the works?

We have been working every single day in lockdown towards the future of this band. I can't say much right now as I don't want to make shadowed promises on things that may not happen, but I'm sure people who appreciate this band and its art will really dig what's coming



Slam Dunk takes place on 4th September at Leeds Temple Newsam, and 5th September at Hatfield Park

