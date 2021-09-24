State Champs: "Do we want to go super poppy or try heavier stuff? We tried it all"

State Champs are on the comeback trail with their sights set on releasing their fourth album in the coming months. Having shared new single 'Just Sound' just days before their set at Slam Dunk, the pop-punk heavyweights also debuted 'Outta My Head' ahead of its actual release the following week as the first glimpse of the band's shiny new beginnings.
Singer Derek DiScanio and lead guitarist Tyler Szalkowski lift the lid on preparations for Slam Dunk, what's to come, and saying goodbye to the 'Living Proof' era.
So, how did you find being back yesterday?
Derek: Incredible. I just found it really, really awesome to be back. We were so curious about what it was gonna be like with the crowd reaction. Are they going to go crazy? Are they going to be singing everything and go in normal like it's like a normal festival? And it was exactly like an old festival except bigger than before. Slam Dunk has grown, we've grown, and [it was] an epic comeback!
Playing a song for the first time ever, like with 'Outta My Head', usually means playing to some blank stares, but the Leeds crowd were right there with you last night.
Tyler: Yeah, it's always really nerve-wracking to play a new one.
Derek: Yeah, we didn't know. We were like, "Can we do it? Do we try it?" and we've never been ones to do that because of the crowd, but they got it going. And then I saw people singing by the end of the song.
It's one of those "earworm-y" songs, and that played into the "yeah, we've got to try this."
And, of course, you got to play the new single 'Just Sound' too. What has the reaction been like to that song?
Derek: Extreme. Crazy. It's been a good first comeback song as far as the new era of us. I think it's a good representation of what's to come on the new record as well. And playing it live for the first time, it's really fun to play and just gets the crowd going. It's another catchy, poppy hook that I think really suits us. And, it went over great.
How do you feel behind leaving behind the 'Living Proof' era? Was it cut short, or did it run its course?
Tyler: I think it ran its course. I feel pretty fine stepping into a new era. I'm actually really excited about it.
Derek: When the pandemic started too, it was like, "Okay, that's what we've built for the 'Living Proof' era or at least as much as it could be worth," and then it gave us time to then go into the studio, sit back and write a bunch of new songs and figure out ourselves and what's next.
Tyler: Yeah, we were definitely gonna take time to go do a new record anyway. It wasn't gonna be two fucking years, but y'know!
Derek: That being said, we had to search and be like, what is next for us on our fourth album? So we tried a bunch of things. We wrote a tonne of songs. We must have written close to 30-something songs, and now we had to pick and be like, what do we really want to be about now? Do we want to go back to our roots a little bit? Do we want to try this? Try that? And there are little bits of pieces of all of those ideas that we had but, ultimately, sonically fitting together, that's gonna be the new chapter of us.
Yeah, 'Living Proof' was a huge album, so do you decide to go bigger or in a completely different direction.
Derek: Yeah, it was like, do we want to go super poppy or try heavier stuff? And, we tried it all. And it is there are bits of it everywhere. I think that's why it's gonna be special. It's our best sounding songs that we have.
Tyler: Sonically, we sound a lot... I mean, I hate saying the word "mature", but it just sounds way better sonically than the other records ever have.
Derek: Yeah, but we weren't afraid to think outside of the box as far as like some poppier elements, some darker elements and then, ultimately, our really moody pop-punk angsty shit; there is plenty of that as well.
So how much prep time did you have ahead of Slam Dunk?
Derek: Two rehearsal days out here in the UK. Before that, we had not all been together in a room playing music for a year and a half. So, yeah, we were very nervous, but you know it is like riding a bike really. Once we got on stage and found out all of our shit works, play through everything a couple times and be like, "Yeah, we're back… I think!" We didn't really know until we were gonna step out on stage like this, in a festival setting like this, especially with plenty of bands, lots of gear, lots of things that could go wrong and a stage you've never played before.
Tyler: And also, we move a lot, so I was really nervous. "Am I still gonna be able to do all this in play?" And then once I was back up there, it was like muscle memory, like I'm doing the same moves that I did two years ago.
Derek: It's muscle memory, but my muscles hurt a lot more.
Is there anything you had forgotten from playing live or being back at a festival?
Derek: I forgot that you have to drink water every once in a while! I did not do that until like halfway through, so I was like, "Yeah, you're gonna need a little bit of water." I even forget after touring a whole month long, I'll still be like, "bro, take a step and drink water."
Tyler: On my way out here, like, I think it was day one of being here, I was like, "Oh my God, I have to pick out clothes to wear on stage!" That's a thing because you're not just getting dressed to go down to the fucking store; you're going on stage in front of 1000s of people. What the fuck are you gonna wear? And then I remembered all those clothes are going to be sweaty as fuck after, and I was like, where do I put them?
Is there any part of the writing for the new album that's been influenced by the last few years being spent locked away?
Tyler: I think so. I mean there's definitely a song that has to do… kinda with the pandemic, but it's not obvious; you would never hear it and think that.
Derek: Yeah, it is one that when we were sitting down to write that was like, I do want to take a nod to the time that we've spent away from ourselves and from our identity as a band and getting into your feelings like with all this time away from normality and then back to the resurgence of it. So, you'll see bits of that in some of the new stuff but nothing too on the nose.
During this time away, there seems to have been a divide between those who have felt very inspired to write and be creative and those who haven't. Obviously, you guys have been very productive, but was that always the way?
Derek: Not always. There are definitely times where it's like, "Oh my God! How long is this gonna go because I don't have anything else in me?"
Tyler: There were times where I was like, "This is done. Life as we knew it is over. We're not gonna be able to play shows."
Derek: It's hard not to start thinking, "Yeah, the world is fucking ending." It's tough, but then you've got to bring yourself out of them out of the hole, get out of your comfort zone a little bit and turn it into a creative thing even though you can be down in the dumps about it or if you're in a weird place. Take it, making your own and run with it.
Tyler: We definitely have good support systems too. I had people in my ear being positive for me when I couldn't be. Really couldn't have gone on without the people around us during the pandemic.
Taken from the October issue of Upset.
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic, Nova Twins, Wage War and more