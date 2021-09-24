State Champs: "Do we want to go super poppy or try heavier stuff? We tried it all"

Feature

Pop-punk heavyweights State Champs tease new material.

Published: 11:06 am, September 24, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley.

State Champs are on the comeback trail with their sights set on releasing their fourth album in the coming months. Having shared new single 'Just Sound' just days before their set at Slam Dunk, the pop-punk heavyweights also debuted 'Outta My Head' ahead of its actual release the following week as the first glimpse of the band's shiny new beginnings.

Singer Derek DiScanio and lead guitarist Tyler Szalkowski lift the lid on preparations for Slam Dunk, what's to come, and saying goodbye to the 'Living Proof' era.



So, how did you find being back yesterday?

Derek: Incredible. I just found it really, really awesome to be back. We were so curious about what it was gonna be like with the crowd reaction. Are they going to go crazy? Are they going to be singing everything and go in normal like it's like a normal festival? And it was exactly like an old festival except bigger than before. Slam Dunk has grown, we've grown, and [it was] an epic comeback!



Playing a song for the first time ever, like with 'Outta My Head', usually means playing to some blank stares, but the Leeds crowd were right there with you last night.

Tyler: Yeah, it's always really nerve-wracking to play a new one.

Derek: Yeah, we didn't know. We were like, "Can we do it? Do we try it?" and we've never been ones to do that because of the crowd, but they got it going. And then I saw people singing by the end of the song.

It's one of those "earworm-y" songs, and that played into the "yeah, we've got to try this."



And, of course, you got to play the new single 'Just Sound' too. What has the reaction been like to that song?

Derek: Extreme. Crazy. It's been a good first comeback song as far as the new era of us. I think it's a good representation of what's to come on the new record as well. And playing it live for the first time, it's really fun to play and just gets the crowd going. It's another catchy, poppy hook that I think really suits us. And, it went over great.



How do you feel behind leaving behind the 'Living Proof' era? Was it cut short, or did it run its course?

Tyler: I think it ran its course. I feel pretty fine stepping into a new era. I'm actually really excited about it.

Derek: When the pandemic started too, it was like, "Okay, that's what we've built for the 'Living Proof' era or at least as much as it could be worth," and then it gave us time to then go into the studio, sit back and write a bunch of new songs and figure out ourselves and what's next.

Tyler: Yeah, we were definitely gonna take time to go do a new record anyway. It wasn't gonna be two fucking years, but y'know!

Derek: That being said, we had to search and be like, what is next for us on our fourth album? So we tried a bunch of things. We wrote a tonne of songs. We must have written close to 30-something songs, and now we had to pick and be like, what do we really want to be about now? Do we want to go back to our roots a little bit? Do we want to try this? Try that? And there are little bits of pieces of all of those ideas that we had but, ultimately, sonically fitting together, that's gonna be the new chapter of us.



Yeah, 'Living Proof' was a huge album, so do you decide to go bigger or in a completely different direction.

Derek: Yeah, it was like, do we want to go super poppy or try heavier stuff? And, we tried it all. And it is there are bits of it everywhere. I think that's why it's gonna be special. It's our best sounding songs that we have.

Tyler: Sonically, we sound a lot... I mean, I hate saying the word "mature", but it just sounds way better sonically than the other records ever have.

Derek: Yeah, but we weren't afraid to think outside of the box as far as like some poppier elements, some darker elements and then, ultimately, our really moody pop-punk angsty shit; there is plenty of that as well.

