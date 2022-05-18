Feature

State Champs: "We have an all-star line-up of tracks for this album"

Four albums in and State Champs are laying claim to the pop-punk crown.

Published: 3:51 pm, May 18, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley.

The throne has been vacant for a while in the pop-punk scene, and all of a sudden, there is a new wave of artists staking a claim backed by radio play and TikTok hype. But, for second-generation pop-punk bands with life still in them after Warped Tour ended, their time is now too. It's like Game of Thrones but with snapbacks and Super Soakers. The East Coast's very own State Champs are claiming the crown for their own with new album 'Kings of the New Age'. It's not a very subtle title, but it's absolutely backed by 11 tracks that are all killer, no filler. There are a couple of big-name guest features, and plenty of vibrant, hooky choruses as the band embrace their youth following a rocky few years and their more mature, glossier previous album 'Living Proof'. 'Kings of the New Age' is the chance for State Champs to catch the wave that is breathing new life into the genre rather than be gatekeepers of a scene that sometimes seems quite exclusive. It's an important album for them and another jewel in the crown for the next generation of pop-punk. Lead singer Derek DiScanio has the lowdown.



It's been four years since 'Living Proof'; does it feel like a long time?

To us, it feels like a lifetime. That being said, we had so much time to make the album. There were no deadlines, so we wrote so much music and took the necessary time, and it shows on this one.

We had the time to go "nah, this is not our best" and restart things, rework songs, and work with different people. We never had that time before; we always had deadlines.

It [was] always crunch time, and you'd overwork yourself a bit, but it was nice to be a lot more stress-free this time so we could write double the amount of songs we would and have an all-star line-up of tracks for this album.



With both the title and the album's first line, you're making some bold statements on this record.

It is definitely a big statement; it's a bold statement, and it's something we've wanted to do for a while. We've always been a band that's been like, "let's be grateful and humble about ourselves", and it's not that we aren't that anymore, we still have that, but we have a lot more confidence in ourselves with this album. We've been doing this long enough to appreciate and understand where we are in the community and legacy that we have built within our scene and the groundwork that we have laid for this next chapter.

It wasn't called 'Kings of the New Age' until we wrote that song - 'Here to Stay' - and we decided it was the opening track for the album. We were listening, and there was a lightbulb moment - "that's gonna be the one, right!?" Thinking about it now, yes, it's a serious thing and an ego thing, but it's us not taking ourselves so seriously and being able to push our peers around too and have some friendly competition - almost how hip-hop does it, where everyone is at each other's throats, but everyone still supports each other. Why can't there be that in our scene as well?



If you're the kings of the new age, when did the old age end? It's hard to pinpoint, but between Tom leaving Blink and Fall Out Boy's hiatus, you've spent ten years as an up-and-coming band. How do you see the pop-punk scene?

It's an interesting thing to think about. When did one age end and the next begin - was it something like a Fall Out Boy hiatus? Was it the explosion of a Machine Gun Kelly? Was it the end of the Warped Tour? Something like that played into it.

Warped Tour made us take off, with 2014 being our first one, but we were the smallest band on the smallest stage. Then in 2016, we were asked to be a headliner, but we didn't feel like we deserved it. Then in 2018, being the last year of Warped Tour, we really thought, "this is our festival" - we were the main headliner on the Main Stage. That was it, and we had to say bye to something we owed so much to for our career.

On top of that, there was a saturation of a lot of young bands and up-and-coming bands like us, Neck Deep, Real Friends, Grayscale that [had broken through] in the last four-five years, and that kind of stopped. You don't see those young, exciting, pop-punk bands like us, but what you do see is this new wave of mainstream acceleration of Machine Gun Kelly, LILHUDDY and Jxdn where it's becoming a little more "mainstream". A lot of people talk about whether this is good for "the pioneers" fans or Warped Tour-era bands, and if anything, it's a good thing because more people are listening to guitar and drum-based music. It's on the radio and at the forefront of pop culture. If in any way that relates to a little bit of discovery of bands like us or in our world, then that's a good thing.



With this new era, does that make this album your 'Dookie', 'Dude Ranch' or 'Take This To Your Grave' moment?

I would love to say that, and every band hopes that their most recent one to be their best album… I do think this is our best album. It's the one we are most proud of for our craft. We've been a band for ten years now, but we also realised that with this new discovery of pop-punk, there will be a lot of newcomers coming in, and this will be the first thing they hear of State Champs. That's exciting for us as well.



"We may be the best at what we do, and it's okay to have that ego this time around" Derek DiScanio

How much of this new album is influenced by those new mainstream artists?

We've been doing this for ten years now, and if we start to put out things where we are just adapting to trends that we are not really into or want to listen to ourselves or want to play for the rest of our careers, then we are in it for the wrong reasons, and that's not us.

We did take a little bit of inspiration from the new wave era of rock music that is coming in, and a bit more experimental hip-hop culture leans into this album, but there's not much of a difference between listening to this album and also going back and going "this is the State Champs I know". 'Kings of the New Age' is able to adapt to those new things, but we are never leaving where we come from and what makes us State Champs in the first place. We've been doing it long enough to know that we are good at it. We may be the best at what we do, and it's okay to have that ego this time around and be confident in what we are doing.



Is this new age an opportunity for the scene to distance itself from the years it had a poor reputation as a result of some bad people?

Yeah, man, definitely. That can happen anywhere, obviously, but it just so happens that there can be a relation between the word "pop-punk" or "Warped Tour" and a reputation that can come with that. I think with the time we have had away from touring, the pandemic and the revival and the mesh of genres and breaking down those boundaries, it will ultimately create a safe space within music everywhere, regardless of what you want to talk about and relate things to. We owe it to the fans to use our platform the right way and to make sure our live experience and our records in general, and the music that goes with it, is a total safe space for everyone. We are going to make sure of that on this record cycle.



Diving in on the album, there are a lot of different guest features on this one. How did they come about, and were they the upside of a global pandemic?

It was pretty cool to finally reach out to some friends, and we had the time to do it. This is something we've wanted to do for a long time, bring in some friends and peers - people in our genre, maybe a little outside our genre - and experiment with collaborations. But the fact that we did have time and not as many deadlines was the reason this could work out. Not all the features, though; Ben Barlow, for example, I sent him 'Everybody But You' - an early version of the song - and was like, "what do you think about hopping on this?" He was very quick to respond. In the span of a couple of days, he sent one take over and then in no less than another day or two, the final version of 'Everybody But You' was done. We were like, "yep, we nailed that one; that'll be a scene hit for sure".

And others, like the Chrissy Costanza one on 'Half Empty', took a while. We had asked her to do a song in the past, and it didn't work out because of timelines - I'm glad we could take the time to sit down.

Taking the time to make sure we could get the right people was an advantage to us and almost a luxury this time around, so that was cool.

And then we have someone like Mitchell Tenpenny, who is a country artist, on one of the poppier tracks on the album. We didn't actually know him; we were introduced through mutual friends of ours, and our producer Drew Fulk had done some sessions with him in Nashville. We sent him the song, we got in a group chat and bounced some ideas back and forth, and it was great to have that time and necessary space to create a relationship and build some chemistry. He loves our music, and we love his - we became friends really quickly.



Does it make you want to do more in the future?

I'd love to do more features. This makes me want to do even more, and now I've got a little list in my back pocket of more people that would be genre-bending, ground-breaking, boundary-smashing collaborations, and that stuff is so cool right now.



Also, you had Four Year Strong join on 'Sundress' too.

They were one of the last features that we found that we thought would be really cool, but it was hard for us to write a part for that song because it's just like a breakdown, a mosh part. We were like, how do you really sing to that? But if anyone can do it, it would be Four Year Strong. They are pioneers of the easycore era and that style of pop-punk that we grew up on and that made us want to be a band in the first place.

It's very cool to have Dan and Alan featuring on a song like that on 'Kings of the New Age' as they've always been kings of that age. That was a special one for us, and they nailed it. You think about that, and you go, "oh that's 'Rise or Die Trying’-era Four Year Strong on a State Champs modern song?! That's what everybody loves!"

That's what I mean; this can go back to pop-punk / easycore die-hard fans and can reach the new level of these new, up-and-coming, TikTok rock'n'roll fans. It's fun for everybody!

