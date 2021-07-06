Feature

Spiritbox: "Putting the album together took so long"

Spiritbox is a name you’re going to be hearing a lot more of, starting this summer.

Published: 10:23 am, July 06, 2021

Canadian metal newcomers Spiritbox - husband and wife duo, singer Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer, plus bassist Bill Crook - have spent the past few years working towards their debut album, and now 'Eternal Blue' is finally here, arriving this September via Rise Records. It's been a long journey, as Courtney explains.



Hi Courtney, how's it going? What are you up to today?

I'm doing well. Today I am doing Zoom calls and lunch meetings - I like those because I am rewarded with food.



How did you three meet, did you immediately know you wanted to make music together?

I don't remember meeting Bill, but he says we met at a party in 2010 - he is just one of those people you feel like you've always known. Michael met him around the same time, on tour. Bill is older than him and gave him the advice to drop out of school and smoke cigarettes. Then Michael gave Bill one of his demos, and Bill was a very nice supportive elder and had Michael's band sit with his band and listen to the songs in the van.

I met Michael in 2008 when we played a show together, and I thought he was the best guitar player I'd ever heard! I knew I needed to make music with him, but that took a few more years.

The three of us didn't all end up in the same room together, through all these years, until 2018, when Bill joined Spiritbox.



What drew you to heavy music? Are you fans of similar bands?

When we started out, in the scenes we grew up in, this is the music the young people were creating and interacting with. We all have very different tastes in heavy music, but appreciate it all.



Can you remember the first song you wrote together? How have you progressed since then?

I don't remember what song Michael wrote first, but we don't usually write together. Michael usually presents us with a full instrumental demo, then I do my thing over it. That comes from not having a full band or anywhere to jam.

That's changing a lot now, Michael and our producer Dan involve me in the beginning of the songwriting process with a scratch vocal, so we can build the song together. It helps me immensely.

I hope we've progressed, but we only have a few songs out... we will be progressing indefinitely as we are still developing our sound.



Is there anything in particular you try to get out of Spiritbox songs, a lot of them are pretty cathartic?

These lyrics are pure selfishness; it's what I want to hear, it's what I think serves the instrumental, and it's what helps me process my own feelings. I often don't even know what I am writing about until much later.

