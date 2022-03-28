Spiritbox: "It's been a huge goal to play Download"

Festivals

Spiritbox fill us in on what they're up to ahead of this spring's Download Festival.

Published: 11:15 am, March 28, 2022

Usually, we associate Download with the big, legendary titans of rock. This year is no different, with Kiss and Iron Maiden both in headline slots - but that’s not all you’ll find in Donington this summer. There’s also a whole load of new acts to see too.

With a fast rising reputation that has them tipped for the very top, Spiritbox are hitting Download with high expectations. We dropped them a line to see how they’re shaping up.



Hi Courtney! How has your 2022 been so far?

2022 has been very intense, we've been working non-stop to prepare for our first viable tour, and we just finished the first three days!



How has life changed for you since the release of 'Eternal Blue' last year?

It has changed my life a lot. All that we've been keeping to ourselves is now out in the open for people to listen to after so many years of working on the same songs. It felt good to finally put out a full-length record, and to surpass the already ambitious goals we set for ourselves. It is like a sign to keep trying and keep going!



Have you thought much about new music yet? What are you guys working on at the moment?

We wrote most of 'Eternal Blue' in 2019 and 2020, and then had to keep postponing the recording process due to logistics during the pandemic, like many bands who have different nationalities and home bases. So we've been ready to create new music for a while now, and already have been writing new material the second Eternal Blue was released. It feels good to know we won't have to wait as long and be as patient to release music next time!



Festivals have obviously had a bit of a hard time over the past couple of years, how have you found them? Have they felt different to you?

I've been less social during them, we don't have any meet and greets, and that's been a strange feeling. We keep to ourselves backstage a lot more and don't watch other bands side stage very often.

They have been difficult for us as I think we have high expectations put on us externally AND internally to be a seasoned band, but the truth is we are learning as we go.

It's been great, and again another little sign of hope to keep pushing and keep going. It's been so fun to play for so many people and to watch so many amazing bands.



Do you have a busier festival schedule for this year than last? Where can we find you?

Oh hell yeah, we are playing lots of festivals this year throughout Europe and a few in the States. It's much busier. I prefer to do festival tours, so I feel warmed up, and in the groove of things - we get that nice momentum going.



You'll be coming over to the UK for Download - is there anyone you're particularly looking forward to seeing play, or catching up with?

Well, it's been a huge goal of mine to play this festival, so we are very honoured to be invited.

The day we play, I want to watch Korn, and The Darkness. I really want to see Loathe, Shinedown and Deftones; they play the day before, so maybe if we can there soon enough, we can check them out too! There are so many bands I want to watch, but I also have to be good and conserve my voice. Can't be out chatting over loud music for eight hours each day!



Have you ever discovered a new favourite up-and-coming band at a festival before?

This last year I watched Code Orange for the first time at a festival, and they were so good live - their guitar tone was HUGE.



What do you think makes for a good festival set?

Well, you have to be able to entertain people with minimal production if you're not the headlining band. We don't really play when it's dark out either, so there are no fancy lights to hide behind!



Is there anything else we should know?

We are going to work our asses off to give you our best show ever!

Taken from the April issue of Upset. Download will take place from 10th-12th June. Visit downloadfestival.co.uk for more information.