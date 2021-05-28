Feature

Softcult: "You don't have to be part of the rat race; you can find your own way"

Twin sisters Softcult may have had an ‘interesting’ time so far, but there’s much more to come.

Published: 11:52 am, May 28, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Judith Priest.

Twin sisters Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn - aside from being related - are cut from the same cloth. Growing up avid music lovers from a musical household, they began immersing themselves in the local scene of their hometown Kitchener, Ontario. It was here the pair discovered that change in the industry was needed, and their debut EP - 'Year Of The Rat' - is leading this call to arms. Lending itself not only to the year that Softcult became an established idea with cogs fully turning (2020), but also their determination in going against the grain - especially after the last year's focus on protesting and rioting. "There's a lot of white rats that are going in one direction, and then a red rat going in another," Mercedes explains of its artwork. "Phoenix was the one who was like, 'Well, we're the red rat - society is going one way and then this red rat…' It changes everything if one person speaks out," she continues. "Hopefully, it has a ripple effect - you don't have to be part of the rat race; you can find your own way." Refusing to join to the rat race themselves, the sisters have been tinkering away, trying to figure out just how it is they're going to avoid it. Truly, any of their past musical endeavours have all been leading to this moment. The prominent inspiration for the pair aligning in this way comes from the riot grrrl punk scene. First discovering the movement through the documentary The Punk Singer - capturing the life of Bikini Kill's founder Kathleen Hanna - at the age of 19, it was love at first sight - albeit, appearing in a bittersweet way. "It's crazy - a lot of the songs we write are about abuse and stuff like that, [but] my abuser actually showed me that documentary," Mercedes explains. "And I'm glad he did because it's an amazing documentary, and it totally changed the course of my life and my passions, and how I saw myself in the music industry. But it's just a weird, crazy, messed up little web that it started from."



Similarly, the riot grrrl method of operating is where Softcult took root. From the music to the ideas-expanding zines, it's all straight from the heads, hands and hearts of the sisters. It's also the lifeblood throughout 'Year Of The Rat', from its dealing with the toll of depression ('Gloomy Girl'), the objectifying world ('Take It Off') to misogyny and sexism ('Another Bish'). A healthy dose of realism to their music - with reference points aplenty - the sisters aren't trying to drill into any new territory; instead, they yearn to push things around on the surface with their luscious slices of alt-pop; treacly and thick with lashings of substance. The ultimate goal being inclusivity for all. When it came to forming their place in the landscape, the catalyst came through Softcult taking a look at the industry and the representation drastically needed. Truthfully, it's based on "being that person that you felt like you needed," according to Mercedes. "So, if young women listen to our music, or see us on stage, and they learn that Phoenix is our producer - recording and producing everything we do," she elaborates. "Or that I'm in charge of the visuals - directing and editing all our music videos. Seeing that women can take these things that are male-dominated aspects of the industry, and you can do it yourself - seeing it in someone else means that you can see it in yourself." While they're yet to see the fruits of their labours bloom and blossom on a larger scale, they have been receiving various pieces of fan art based around similar subject matter that Soft Cult focuses on. In turn inspiring them - while the world may feel a bit cynical and cyclical at times, Softcult are creating the right atmosphere to breed the change so needed. Deciding to embark upon their journey, with their musical chops favouring shoegaze, seems a bit odd when the majority of the names that influenced the pair came out with raw, unfiltered punk - breakneck speed guitars, hollering gang vocals and the like. Softcult's more measured, deft weaving of emotion through ethereal sonics and tight-knit beats comes simply from the fact that Mercedes' voice didn't quite match. Admitting that it would all ring great "until we added the vocals", instead, the wall of sound that shoegaze offers breeds its own form of aggression - a passive one which coddles you, proving more light-footed in its endeavour to get the message to sink in. Before you know it, you're facing the crux of Softcult's matter. It's here the pair are steadfast. Survivors of their own abusive experiences and witnessing the misogyny and injustice, both firsthand and by telly screen, has engrained purpose into the projects DNA. Indeed, since their band is trying to establish itself as a force for good, what better way of doing that than by setting a few ground rules - to keep the boys club of an industry from its deep-set ways. Cited as "ethical everything, creative freedom, social activism", and absolutely no prejudice or hatred.

