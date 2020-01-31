Sløtface: Love, heartache and family

Feature

Sløtface are figuring out exactly where they belong.

Published: 11:30 am, January 31, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert.

"Why be good enough when you could be a success?" snarls Haley Shea on the very opening line of Sløtface's second record, her vocals isolated before the track explodes with the livewire electricity that fans of the Norwegian pop-punk quartet have come to love and expect.

As an album opener, 'S.U.C.C.E.S.S.' is the perfect reintroduction to Sløtface; wrapped up in that fizzing energy is a strong social conscience, a fierce polemic against the idea that women or immigrants have to work harder to prove they're good enough. It's an issue that's close to Haley's heart, and sets the tone for the rest of 'Sorry for the Late Reply', which deftly combines the personal with the political.

"Going into this record, I decided to push myself to be more specific, and the best way to do that was to tell stories about things I've experienced," Haley explains. "I approached the band with the idea of making a more personal record about growing up in Norway as an American citizen with American parents."

Though by Haley's own admission she ended up digressing from the concept she'd initially envisioned, the theme of figuring out where you belong in the world is the main artery that runs through 'Sorry for the Late Reply'.

"My whole life people have asked me, 'Do you feel more Norwegian or more American?' When I come into the country through Norwegian passport control, I always have really high shoulders and feel very defensive, worrying that people are going to think I'm not Norwegian even though I've lived here all my life. I've had people say, if I was really Norwegian it would be on my passport, but I do consider myself Norwegian. I guess a lot of the other themes of the record, love and heartache and family, they all come back to that main theme of what it means to belong somewhere.

"Growing up during the Bush presidency in the early 2000s, I was ashamed a lot of the time to be an American. In Norway, there are a lot of stereotypes like 'Americans are fat', 'Americans are stupid', and a lot of those feelings came back to me when Trump was elected president in 2016. There's this weird dualism that's been there my whole life – I don't necessarily like Norwegians talking shit about America, but then I also don't approve of their political system or president."

As Haley works through her complex feelings of identity, the result is multi-faceted, opening the door to a much wider dialogue that explores self-acceptance and social guilt. Known for being outspoken when it comes to topics such as the environment and gender equality, 'Sorry for the Late Reply' sees Sløtface continue to use their platform to raise awareness, proving once again they're a punk band with a hell of a lot of heart.

