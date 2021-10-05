Feature

Sincere Engineer: "I love how mad people get when you say you don't like dogs"

With a new label deal and a new album, Sincere Engineer are breaking out of Chicago with their wry take on pop-punk.

Published: 10:51 am, October 05, 2021 Words: Rob Mair.

"I really don't like dogs," laughs Sincere Engineer's Deanna Belos. "I think they're gross and loud. You can be standing there, and a dog will come up to you, but if you try and shoo it away, the owner will get mad at you for trying to get rid of it. "But I love how mad people get when you're on stage and say you don't like dogs. It's like you've murdered somebody. I mean, people booed – and I thought it was really funny. I love saying stuff like that to see how mad people get over stupid things." Deanna Belos has something of a reputation for awkward stage banter, but doubling down on a dislike of man's best friend in the middle of Florida's punk rock mecca Fest is a whole other level of awkward – and having witnessed said patter first-hand, the results were just as funny as Deanna attests. Yet such anecdotes tally perfectly with Sincere Engineer's lyrics, which push self-deprecating humour to the fore, even if they mask some serious themes. For example, 'Trust Me, the lead single and opening track from second album 'Bless My Psyche', blasts into life with the line, "This is my grand introduction, I'm lying face down in the street, for the second time this week." Deliberately placed, it’s a bold hello to all the new listeners the band have picked up thanks to the enormous jump in profile following their switch from DIY stalwarts Red Scare to punk rock institution Hopeless Records. Like The Beths' 'Future Me Hates Me', 'Trust Me' also contains a knowing nod to self-control and regretting future decisions. "I put too much trust in future me, but she can't be trusted, please trust me, everything she says is such a lie," sings Deanna, acknowledging that bad choices lie just around the corner – especially when she just wants to go outside and ride her bike. For Deanna, such observations come from the difficulty of juggling a band and a day job in animal welfare and relying on yourself to make good decisions, so you don't get burned out or do both jobs to a poor standard. "I feel like I joke about everything, but with this record, I had an exhausted, overworked mindset, and I think that carried over," she says. "I work on music stuff in my free time, but the hours for my day job are six til' two, so when I come home, I'll eat some dinner, and even though I'm super tired, at the back of my mind there's this thought going about, 'Well, I have this music thing, and I want to do that, too'. So, it's about fighting through the exhaustion to get what you want, and not just working for The Man." The beauty of moving into the punk rock big league is that Deanna might soon have far more time on her hands to devote to music as the band continues to grow in stature.



