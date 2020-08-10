Silverbacks: "Some songs are just about love; some songs are about politicians in denim"

Feature

Introduce yourself to Dublin five-piece, Silverbacks.

Published: 1:02 pm, August 10, 2020 Photos: Phil Smithies.

Dublin five-piece Silverbacks encapsulate much of what's great about the new wave of Irish bands that has seen the likes of Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital breakthrough with noisy, on-point commentary on society and modern living. It's an exciting time, for sure. Recording their debut 'Fad' with local hero, Girl Band bassist Daniel Fox, Silverbacks are next out the gates, trying to make sense of an ever-more complex and confusing world with their charismatic collection of guitar-led rock-bops. The revolution is well underway. Hi, you lot. It must be weird releasing an album during a pandemic, has it mucked up many of your plans? Peadar: The album has been finished for a while, so we're really looking forward to it coming out. We could have waited to see what happens, but we were eager to push ahead and get this one out. Gary: It feels very weird to not be promoting the singles and album with gigs right now, but we have a rescheduled tour lined up for September. Fingers crossed that'll go ahead! What first sparked your interest in music, then? Gary: Growing up, we just always had music in the house. My dad was a big music guy, also a local DJ, so we always had records in the house. Kilian: Daniel and I share a dad as we are brothers. He has a huge record and cd collection, so we had our own Spotify from a very early age. Daniel's flute teacher was my piano teacher when we were kids, and we used to sit in on each other's lessons and then practice what we learned together. We also loved watching 'The Sound Of Music'. So that whole family and music thing was hammered into us from a young age. Daniel: Yeah, 'The Sound of Music' and my dad's music collection. He had a rule that we could only borrow one CD at a time from his collection. That put a certain amount of value and importance on our choice, and it meant we gave what we were listening to a chance. How did you make the jump from listening to music to making it? Does songwriting come naturally to you? Gary: The primary school that I went to has a marching band, and when I was 10 or 11 I went to a practice, to get out of class I'm pretty sure, they strapped a drum to me, and that was the start of it. The town that myself and Pad are from has always been very musical, so we've been in bands since we were in our early teens. I spent most of my time making Pixies covers. Kilian: I think songwriting has come naturally enough to us. As teenagers, Daniel and I used to record demos in the garage, and since then, we've always had the motto that the next song is the best one. Making the jump from listening to writing happened a long time ago for me so I can't really remember it too well, but I know learning songs written by bands I loved was a good starting point. Daniel: Writing lyrics and singing didn't come too naturally. In a lot of the early Mighty Good Leaders demos (Kilian and my teenage project) I used to put loads of delay and reverb on the vocals so that Kilian couldn't really hear what or how I was singing. I'd also wait until the house was empty before recording vocal takes. It took a lot of writing and practice to get anywhere near what I considered a voice worth listening to. The music side of things comes a little easier. Kilian's better, though. Hand him a bassoon, and he'll shred.

What do you most enjoy writing songs about? Are there any themes you find yourselves revisiting?

Daniel: I like writing songs about people and stories. I know that's a pretty vague and boring answer. I always find someone's Wikipedia page or a YouTube comment is a good starting point to writing a song. The other day I was reading about Smirnoff. After the fall of the Berlin wall, there was an agreement that the thousands of Soviet Union soldiers stationed in East Berlin could remain there over three years. Apparently, Soviet soldiers were getting paid but had nothing to do, so they spent their money on Smirnoff, Marlboro and Levi jeans. This resulted in a massive spike in Smirnoff sales and was one of the catalysts to its growing popularity in Europe. Anyway, there's a song there.

Kilian: Fad has a wide range of themes. There are quite a lot of pop-culture references on the album. 'Fad 95' has Simpsons quotes in it, 'Klub Silberrücken' imagines a lost John Hughes film, the lyrics for 'Pink Tide' are inspired by a YouTube deep dive and 'Grinning At The Lid' is influenced by an Australian term that means smiling at death. Our themes are pretty unpredictable. Some songs are just about love; some songs are about politicians in denim. Some might say the band is like a box of chocolates... heehaw.



Did you guys have a mission statement for Silverbacks when you first formed? Has it changed along the way?

Peadar: For me, the initial goal was just to be in a good band. I didn't want to think too much about music business 'success' but just rather focus on playing songs and putting them out as best we can. Funnily enough, I think that's the best thing a band can do for people to start to take interest.

Kilian: We are all music lovers who love to gig. If we can make a living doing it someday and quit our day jobs that'd be great, but we'll keep on truckin' when that inevitably never happens.



What do you make of all the acts coming out of Ireland at the moment, are you all pals? It feels like a strong scene to be part of.

Gary: Junk Drawer, Just Mustard, Autre Monde, Mob Barley, Badhands, Skinner, Tandem Felix, Altered Hours, Careerists, Melts... you could go on all day, and I think Irish bands will always try help and support each other which is great.

Daniel: Tarmac 3000 and The O-Zone Boys are great too!



What do you think sparked the current resurgence?

Kilian: Recent international success of bands like Lankum, Fontaines D.C. and Girl Band has added a bit of a buzz about the place. But Ireland has always been great for music. My Bloody Valentine, Thin Lizzy, Rory Gallagher, The Pogues, Sinead O'Connor, Enya...

Gary: Not to forget Westlife, the Riverdance and all of the Eurovision triumphs as well.

Peadar: Mambo Number 5, baby.



How did you find writing and recording your first album? Was there a steep learning curve? Any surprises along the way?

Kilian: It was pretty easy, to be honest. We wanted our first album to largely include the best songs that we played live. Because this is our first album, we had a lot of time to rehearse and play new songs at shows, breaking them in over and over again. We had the lovely Dan Fox to help us along the way in the studio too.

Daniel: The recording process was painless enough, but that was largely thanks to Dan Fox. He might think differently! We got lucky in that the first song we recorded with Dan was 'Dunkirk'. Everything fell in place and worked nicely for that track, and it kind of set a blueprint for the following recording sessions. A big part of the learning process for me was the toll hours of mixing can have on your opinion of a song. There are a lot of guitar tracks in our songs which can make mixing an arduous affair. Fair play to Dan and his mixing skills, because Silverbacks and our endless riff-raff can be exhausting on the ears.



Where would you like 'Fad' to take you?

Gary: Back on the road playing gigs. But really, we just want it to be heard and hopefully enjoyed.



Are you guys prolific, already thinking about album number two?

Kilian: We're currently sitting on a lot of demos, and I think we have another two albums worth already written. Album two won't take too long to follow.

Daniel: We're currently trying to pick the best of the bunch to hash out in practice. The demos take a new direction when we have everyone's input from the band and that generally gives us a better idea of what works. This time we don't have the luxury of testing songs in a live setting, so it'll be interesting to see how that influences album two. Maybe it'll be a little more mellow. There will be more percussion, keys and congas anyway, and maybe a clarinet.



What would be the most complimentary thing someone could say about your band?

Kilian: I like to think that in 30 years from now young bands will talk about how they were influenced by Silverbacks.

Gary: That'd be nice.



Taken from the August issue of Upset. Silverbacks' debut album 'Fad' is out now.