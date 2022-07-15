Sick Joy: "Does it sound good to us? Yeah? Then cool, let's do it!"

Feature

With their much-anticipated debut album, Sick Joy are ready to fly.

Published: 5:02 pm, July 15, 2022 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Brighton-based three-piece 'Sick Joy' are amongst the most exciting new players in the grunge scene. In between the hustle and bustle of releasing their newest single 'don't feel like dying', we caught up with Mykl Barton (vocals/guitar) to discuss their gem of a debut album 'WE'RE ALL GOING TO F***ING DIE'.



What were the main influences behind this album?

I guess with my limited writing technique, I tend to lean towards writing about the simple, universal things in everyone's life, like love, death, sex and sadness, but also happiness and either side of them. Not just some Mötley Crüe bullshit about sex or the misery behind death. The first song I wrote, 'don't feel like dying', was there as soon as I woke up, in a brief moment of clarity, and it just felt right to get it down. Because 2020 had happened, I didn't know if anyone would hear it, and it could have just been like a bedroom project with me and my drummer. We didn't know when the world would happen again, or if anyone would give a shit when it came around again.

Some super early influences were things like Pixies, Nirvana and all that 90s stuff. And then there was also the British side of it like Blur records, a lot of Thom Yorke, Placebo and Radiohead. I also love a lot of metal, so I was getting back into Korn and Slipknot as well. It was like it didn't matter what people would like. I didn't have that voice that every person, never mind every artist has as to how it will translate when it goes out. Instead, it was just, does it sound good to us? Yeah? Then cool, let's do it! So probably every band I've ever listened to that I thought was good, I thought, let's do a bit of that.



Can you talk us through the inspiration behind the cover art, too?

This is going to sound so obnoxious or pretentious, but I don't actually remember. I don't want to say it came to me in a dream or some bullshit like that, but I don't remember its embryonic state. The only thing that was different was that it was going to be a blue background, not white. But then it made more sense to just be plain. It was an idea kind of based on the title and how we could best represent the meaning behind it. I think a lot of people think the title negative, but it's not supposed to be. It's poking fun at the part where all of us are that person on the cover. It's supposed to be a representative of missing out on the things that we could be doing. Its inspiration was itself.



What was it that first made you want to make music?

Probably isolation. I guess it sounds cliche or pretentious but feeling like you're on your own or not really fitting in - which even includes with the people who didn't fit in. I heard loads of songs that sounded like me and was like, 'oh I get that!' I wasn't even really expecting to be in a band; music just makes me feel good and like time disappears. We really get to be present, and it makes you feel good. It helps you to understand yourself and the world a bit better. So sadly, just because I felt lonely.

