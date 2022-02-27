Sick Joy join 2000trees: "It's such a great festival"

It's an exciting time for Brighton-based trio Sick Joy. Not only are the alt-rock group on their way to releasing a new album, but they're today's confirmation for 7 Days Of Trees - 2000trees' annual week-long event where they announce a new band every single day.
Now halfway through the unveilings, they follow Puppy, Strange Bones and The Regrettes, who were revealed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, and join headliners Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Turnstile and IDLES, as well as PUP, Rolo Tomassi, The Chats, Laura Jane Grace, and loads more - it's going to be huge.
To celebrate the news, the boys tell us a bit more about what they're up to.
Hello Sick Joy! How has your 2022 been so far?
It's been f busy. But thankfully, in a good way. Sorting videos and artwork and stuff for the singles and getting set for the tour in March. Glad to be moving again.
You guys have not long released a new single - do you have much new music in your locker at the moment? What are you working on?
We've got a bunch, yeah. We've got a bunch of singles coming out over the next few months and the album later in the year. That's been done for a while writing-wise, though, so we're carving out stuff for the second album when we're together.
Festivals have obviously had a bit of a hard time over the past couple of years; how have you found them? Have they felt different to you?
We haven't graced many since it all went down, I'll be honest, mainly because we went quiet for a while and hadn't released anything. I think people will be so f up for it when they come around properly. They're a celebration of great music and art, and I don't doubt they'll feel like that more than ever over this summer.
You'll be playing 2000trees this spring - is there anyone you're particularly looking forward to seeing play or catching up with?
Mclusky. Our buddies in Clt Drp and DPU for sure. Bob Vylan. Kid Kapichi. We worked with Space from Never Not Nothing recently, too, so it'll be cool to see his other side. Witch Fever. I keep remembering people and could keep going. It's such a great f festival.
You've played there before, right? How was it? Can you remember who you saw?
It was killer. We played pretty early, but the tent was still packed. I think because we played early, though, celebrations started early too, and a lot of the day was relatively blurry. I remember seeing Jamie Lenman do an acoustic set which was rad.
Do you ever camp at festivals? How would you rate your camping skills?
Yeah, you gotta soak it up, especially after not getting to do it all for so long. We suck at it, though. One of our tent's doors didn't work, so it was barely a tent. I was super poor, too, so I just made like six frozen pizzas and wrapped em in tin foil for the few days. The last day was pretty grim. 50p ciders from Sainsbury's are a hidden gem, though.
What do you think makes for a good festival set?
Just gimme the f hits, man.
Is there anything else we should know?
People should ask themselves this question more.
2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July. Pick up tickets here.