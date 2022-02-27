7 Days Of Trees

Sick Joy join 2000trees: "It's such a great festival"

The alt-rock trio are the latest to join this year's bill.

Published: 9:59 am, February 27, 2022

It's an exciting time for Brighton-based trio Sick Joy. Not only are the alt-rock group on their way to releasing a new album, but they're today's confirmation for 7 Days Of Trees - 2000trees' annual week-long event where they announce a new band every single day. Now halfway through the unveilings, they follow Puppy, Strange Bones and The Regrettes, who were revealed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, and join headliners Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Turnstile and IDLES, as well as PUP, Rolo Tomassi, The Chats, Laura Jane Grace, and loads more - it's going to be huge. To celebrate the news, the boys tell us a bit more about what they're up to.



Hello Sick Joy! How has your 2022 been so far?

It's been f busy. But thankfully, in a good way. Sorting videos and artwork and stuff for the singles and getting set for the tour in March. Glad to be moving again.



You guys have not long released a new single - do you have much new music in your locker at the moment? What are you working on?

We've got a bunch, yeah. We've got a bunch of singles coming out over the next few months and the album later in the year. That's been done for a while writing-wise, though, so we're carving out stuff for the second album when we're together.