Scalping: "There's no message or agenda; it's purely about how it makes you feel"

With a new EP just out, Bristol’s Scalping are flying out the gate.

Published: 11:56 am, June 21, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Guitar bands love to talk about their hometown. But while most proclaim their hatred for it or are itching to escape, how Scalping feel about theirs couldn't be further from this allegory. But then again, Scalping aren't like most bands. The Bristol group are making a name for themselves with their unholy mix of techno and hardcore, defiantly transcending the boundaries of dance act and rock band.

The members of Scalping met at school and moved to the city famed for being a musical melting pot around the same time, having played in each other's bands growing up. "James [Rushforth, bass] has always had this idea of doing dance music as a live band," says the mind behind Scalping's electronic soundscapes, Alex Hill. "[Scalping] has gone through a few different iterations, and then [we] kind of ended up on this, informed by the massive world of new dance music and experimental music and noise rock, and whatever we were exposed to by living in Bristol. It was always a long, long-standing idea to do something like this."

Completed by Isaac Jones on drums and Jamie Thomas on guitar, Scalping's final form was fully realised when the musos met visual artist Jason Baker at an event hosted by Bristol label Howling Owl.

"We suddenly experienced this huge world of music that we didn't really understand or appreciate before," Alex says. "Once we got to Bristol, we'd go to gigs, and there'd be a band and then live electronic arts, and then another band, and then a DJ. Whereas before, it seemed very segregated. Suddenly, once we got to Bristol, it seemed like that line between the two worlds was blurred. We wanted to be part of that, electronic music and the more forward-thinking world, but the tools we had at our disposal were learnt through being in guitar bands and playing rock and metal. It was like, well, this is how this is if we want to do that. This is how it's going to come out; these are the instruments we have [and] this is what we know how to do. That is always how we've known to be in bands."

Even before the members of Scalping moved to Bristol, their individual music tastes prior would help inform the sound they make today. "The different influences are never shoehorned in; it is totally organic," Alex explains. "We all grew up listening to metal and rock, like Slipknot and Deftones. As we got older, we got exposed to so much more music that we wanted to be a part of.

"We all listen to a massive range of music. Jamie listens to a lot of metal and still loves that world, whereas James listens to a lot of techno and dance music and club stuff. Isaac listens to a lot of classical and minimalist music; I listen to a lot of pop and hip hop. There's no one world we necessarily see ourselves in."

The band, who also produce their own music, get booked for rock nights with indie and punk bands and electronic music festivals. Regardless of what it is, as James confirms, everything they do is very much geared towards the live environment.

"Whenever we put on our own shows, we put it on like a club night, rather than a gig," Alex says.

James continues: "The people who come to the club shows are much more diverse. There's supposed to be an element of hedonism and going a bit mad, and obviously, the late nights and the bigger sound systems lend themselves to that. Gig shows are very much for when people are watching, and it's more about playing back songs. We've done some amazing shows like that, but ultimately considering what the project is, it was always supposed to be late-night."

"It's more all-encompassing and more of an event, rather than wandering down the road and watching a band for forty minutes and going home," Alex adds. "It should be the end of the night if you're out for the evening. We perform better, and the audiences are often more excited."

"We write with [live shows] in mind but also aware that we're treating it as a separate thing. We record these songs and have finished versions of them, and then play different versions of them live or slightly tweaked. We don't feel like the rest of it belongs in the live set. We're not precious about recreating the record. It's more about making the show right for what it is."

