Sad13: "I 100% believe in ghosts"

Feature

Sadie Dupuis is back with a spooky new album, 'Haunted Painting'.

Published: 9:30 am, October 16, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Natalie Piserchio.

In the seven years since Massachusetts alt-rockers Speedy Ortiz released their debut, 'Major Arcana', it seems that frontperson Sadie Dupuis has never stopped creating.

Between Speedy albums and tours, Sadie found the time to release her first solo record, the electro-pop-oriented 'Slugger' under the name Sad13. An impressive feat in itself, but even more so when you factor in that Sadie has also written a critically acclaimed poetry book, founded her own record label, Wax Nine, taught at prestigious universities and established an online poetry journal, as well as working as an advocate for numerous organisations such as the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers and No Music for ICE.

Yet after the release of Speedy Ortiz's third record 'Twerp Verse', the prolific artist found herself unable to create new music.

"It's probably the longest stretch of time I've gone without making new songs," recalls Sadie. "Partly because I got vocal chord nodules and I was afraid to try recording again, so I had to make a bunch of changes to my routine and health even to be able to perform live. I was also dealing with some grief and mental health issues, and I wasn't interested in working on a new project, it seemed really overwhelming to me."

In order to fall in love with the idea of recording again, Sadie had to make several adjustments. One of these was the decision to work exclusively with female sound engineers. "For someone who has a burgeoning interest in engineering and production and also wants to highlight the work of women in audio, it seemed weird that I hadn't really worked with other women apart from Emily Lazar [Beck, David Bowie, Dolly Parton and hundreds more] who masters all my stuff. So I sought out women whose work I'd admired from afar and pencilled in time with them in between Speedy's tour dates."

One of the women who can be credited with reminding Sadie of her love for being in the studio is engineer Erin Tonkon, who worked on David Bowie's 'Blackstar'. "I told Erin that recording a whole album seemed too overwhelming, and she suggested we just try a couple of songs. I did that first session with Erin and remembered that being in the studio is my favourite thing in the world. It was at that point I started to write towards an album.

"I ended up tracking about two songs a month in between festival dates in different studios spread out a little over half a year. One of the things that is so overwhelming for me about this project is that because I play everything and tend to compose music that has lots of little bits and pieces, it's a stupid amount of stuff to memorise for the studio. Just having to focus on two songs a month was more than enough for me."

Given the time to really flesh out ideas and experiment with a whole host of new instruments, including marimba, lap steel, sitar and theremin to name but a few, the resulting record, 'Haunted Painting', expands upon the poppier, synth-led sound of 2016's Slugger. 'Haunted Painting' is much bigger and more realised, or 'maximalist' as Sadie calls it. It's more akin to 'Lucky 88', the oddball alt-pop anthem of Speedy Ortiz's last album, only much glossier, melding sweet, squelching synths with math-rock dynamism.

"With 'Slugger', basically my bedroom demos became the songs. While plugging my guitar straight into my computer was really fun, there are limitations on how big it can sound. I love stuff that's overproduced - music that has a ton of layers and is really hi-fi."

